Beijing Long-Ball Strategies Score Big Against US

Beijing has a comprehensive long-term economic and military agenda to dominate America … and it is working.

Intellectual Property Theft

The Biden administration has terminated a Trump “China Initiative” to identify and prosecute theft of hundreds of billions of dollars a year in American trade secrets and intellectual property. That program had led to some high-profile cases, including a bank fraud case against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.

The Biden administration has also proposed a change to U.S. patent policy that could have been drafted in Beijing which will gut protection for especially important standards-essential patents (SEPs) including technologies key to safeguarding American economic leadership such as 5G communications and quantum computing.

The draft policy makes it extremely difficult, perhaps nearly impossible, for SEP holders to get federal court-ordered injunctions stopping Chinese organizations from infringing upon American products or even enabling the U.S. International Trade Commission to halt their importation.

This change would often force an SEP holder to sue infringers in their home country in order to enforce an American judgment. Chinese parties, therefore, could blatantly infringe upon American patents due to an extreme unlikelihood that a China court would rule against them.

Supply Chain Domination

Let America’s present supply chain goods disaster serve as a wakeup call of a grave threat posed by growing dependence on products manufactured in China following President Bill Clinton’s sponsorship of their 2001 World Trade Organization (WTO) membership.

Thanks largely to cheap labor and coercive foreign intellectual property transfers/infringements, China became the world’s largest exporter of goods in 2009, the largest trading nation in goods in 2013 and our largest outsourced supplier (18.1%).

This dangerous pattern of dependence entails nearly endless items including finished products and key components ranging from medical equipment and pharmaceuticals to critical components for U.S. military goods, some of which increase threats of sabotaged equipment and espionage.

Control of Global Shipping

Now add to this, China’s expanding role in the epicenter of current and future global seaport congestion disasters resulting in the worst delays in modern history. Combined ongoing China COVID shutdown shortages of parts and labor, the congested ports have conspired to create today’s 40-year record 8.5% inflation.

As part of its Maritime Silk Road initiative, Beijing is buying up shipping assets and port terminals around the world, including stakes in 13 ports in Europe which handle about 10% of its shipping container capacity.

At least two-thirds of the world’s top 50 container ports are owned by the Chinese or supported by Chinese investments, up from roughly 20% a decade ago. Those investments include terminals at major U.S. container ports in Los Angeles and Seattle.

On top of gaining operational control in ports around the world, according to South China Morning Post, six of the world’s 10 busiest ports are in China itself.

Rare Earth Mineral Monopoly

The Biden administration’s "Build Back Better" plan aims to throttle back U.S. fossil energy needed to reliably power our industry, air condition our homes and fuel our transportation in exchange for literally charging forward with a transition to "green energy" reliance upon China for vital rare earth material-dependent electronics.

Rare earths are 17 indispensable metals used in an endless variety of 21st Century technologies, including, the manufacturing of domestic and strategic military airplanes, computers and smart phones; electricity generation and transmission systems; advanced weapon guidance systems; and yes, all those new solar panels, wind turbines and batteries for utility-scale energy storage and electric vehicles (EVs).

An enormously ominous reality is that whereas China only actually possesses about an estimated one-third of global rare earth reserves, Beijing controls about 80% of the global supply. In 2017 they supplied 78% of the 17,000 tons of those materials imported to the U.S.

Cooption of U.S. Politicians

In November 2020, Prof. Di Dongsheng, an associate dean at the Renmin University School of International Studies in Beijing, appeared on a Chinese television show saying that for many years China had "people at the top of America's core inner circle of power and influence" through their undercover network of "old friends" at the highest levels of the U.S. government and financial institutions.

TV host Lou Dobbs, on his Dec. 8, 2020, Fox "Lou Dobbs Tonight" said he believed two of those old friends were Goldman Sachs, a mainland China joint venture bank partner Gao Hua Securities, and Black Rock, the world’s biggest asset manager and the first U.S. company to receive approval to form a wholly owned mutual fund unit in that country.

Dobbs also identified U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who served in the House Intelligence Committee on the front line in accusations of Trump Russian collusion while having been notoriously engaged in a compromising relationship with a Chinese spy named Christine Fang ("Fang Fang").

Fang is but one among a legion of Chinese spies who have engaged in an espionage effort against other Congressional members, including an agent discovered to have served as Democratic California Sen. Diane Feinstein’s driver.

We have since also received evidence that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, who is under federal investigation for possible tax evasion and other potential criminal offenses, has received nearly $6 million in consulting payments from CEFC China Energy, a now-defunct company closely associated with the Chinese regime.

Hunter’s company had also scored a $1.5 billion deal with the Communist state-owned Bank of China 10 days following a 2013 Beijing trip with his dad aboard Air Force Two.

Adversarial Coalition Building

In December 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, agreed to cooperate as a common push-back warning to the U.S. and our regional allies in their special spheres of interest not to meddle with their expansionist military agendas.

China and Russia have also both been giving Iran crucial support as Tehran fights U.S.-led sanctions against its nuclear program through the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more broadly known as the "Iran nuclear deal" that the Biden administration desperately wants to have reinstated as a featured foreign policy goal.

Meanwhile, Beijing has been openly buying Iranian oil in defiance of U.S. sanctions, and the Biden administration doesn’t seem to care.

Fully expect that Beijing, Moscow and Tehran will continue to aggressively leverage combined powers to test America’s all-crucial global leadership.

Alarmingly, in only the early second quarter of his presidency with no U.S. points on the scoreboard, team Biden is already badly losing.