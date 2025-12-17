President Trump's Likely Candidates for Coal in Their Stockings

Donald Trump, like Santa well known to keep track of who have been naughty and nice, has special reasons to hold some personal Grinch feelings.

Here are the likely top 10 . . .

10.) Joe Biden: Former President Biden's "autopen administration" left President Trump with huge budget, illegal immigration, crime and national security messes plus relentlessly weaponized the office of attorney general and federal intelligence agency leadership to spy on his presidential campaign, raid his personal residence, and attempt to bankrupt, imprison, and criminally disqualify him for a 2020 reelection bid.

It all backfired, moved Kamala in as a feckless replacement opponent, and got him reelected winning all swing states with national popular and electoral majorities.

9.) Hillary Clinton: Presidential 2016 opposition candidate Clinton and her campaign sponsored the phony and salacious Russia prostitute "pee tape" report known as the Steele dossier used to distract media attention away from her deletion of more than 30,000 emails, some containing classified information illegally contained on her personal server while serving as secretary of state which were under congressional subpoena.

Democrats subsequently used entirely fabricated "Trump Russia collusion" charges to undermine his first term presidency and support impeachment actions to remove him.

(A realted story may be found here.)

8.) James B. Comey: Former FBI Director Comey weaponized the agency to conduct a "Crossfire Hurricane" spy operation on Trump’s 2016 campaign advisors including a criminal sting operation on Gen. Michael Flynn, leak word of a Trump investigation to the media to discredit him, and act on behalf of then Atty. Gen. Loretta Lynch to give Hillary a pass from criminal prosecution over her email national security breach.

Although his agency had no criminal evidence against Trump, Comey nevertheless signed three FISA court application warrants used to spy on General Flynn and campaign advisor Carter Page, omitting information that he was a known CIA operational contact.

7.) Barack Obama: On Jan 5, 2017, during his days in office, former President Obama had been fully informed in a White House briefing attended by Vice President Biden, FBI Director Jim Comey, Dep. Atty. Gen. Sally Yates, national security adviser Susan Rice, and intel chiefs Jim Clapper and John Brennan that Crossfire Hurricane had come up with no evidence of Trump collusion with Russians nor basis for FBI FISA spy warrants on Carter Page or General Flynn.

6.) John Brennan: Former CIA Dir. Brennan had previously briefed President Obama, V.P. Biden, A.G. Lynch, National Intel. Dir. Clapper and FBI Dir. Comey in the Oval Office on July 28, 2016, regarding intelligence he’d received that Hillary’s campaign had cooked up the fraudulent Trump Russia claim as a distraction from her political email problem by “stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service."

Brennan was also a prominent lead signatory among the 51 "top intel officials" who claimed that Hunter Biden’s now infamous laptop from hell had “the classic earmarks” of Russian disinformation ahead of the 2020 election.

5.) Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.: He led the Democrats' Russia collusion inquisition against Trump as their ranking member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence in 2020 during his first impeachment trial.

A whistleblower has recently alleged that in 2017 Schiff had allegedly authorized the leak classified information which was derogatory about then-President Trump in order to indict him.

4.) John Bolton: Former national security adviser John Bolton has turned on his previous boss, alleging in his book The Room Where It Happened that Trump was unfit for office, motivated by personal gain rather than American interest, and prone to cozying up with foreign dictators such as in selling out allies like Taiwan in exchange for a trade deal with China’s Xi Jinping.

Bolton has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland on 18 charges of unlawful retention and transmission of national defense information.

3.) Merrick Garland: Former Biden Atty. Gen. Garland's lawfare against Trump included an unprecedented armed Aug. 8, 2002 raid on his personal Mar-a-Lago residence in search of classified documents he was entitled to keep under the Presidential Records Act while ignoring 130 known classified documents found in Joe’s properties including an unsecured garage dating back to his vice presidency and tenure as senator.

A.G. Garland also oversaw federal charges of against Trump brought forward in Washington, D.C. alleging he attempted to overturn the 2020 election results.

2.) Jack Smith: Former Special Counsel Smith, who was appointed by A.G. Garland to head prosecution of both federal cases against Trump, has recently been formally summoned by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee to answer questions about conduct of the Mar-a-Lago raid including an attempt to pressure defense counsel with a promise of political patronage.

The subpoena comes amid revelations that the FBI's Arctic Frost probe, which Smith took over, secretly obtained phone records of over 400 Republican targets including at least 10 lawmakers.

1.) Jerome Powell: Current Federal Reserve Chairman Powell is certain to receive an early lump of coal in his stocking along with a pink slip for keeping interest rates too high with resulting negative economic outcomes blamed on him rather than profligately free-spending Obama and Biden administrations that have elevated home mortgage borrowing rates and other living costs.

Meanwhile, Powell's excessive $2.5 billion Federal Reserve headquarters renovation gets a liberal media pass as their pundits decry Trump’s $200 million donor-funded White House East Wing addition.

Are Democrats possibly worried that the new ballroom is being created as a planned celebration venue for his third term election?

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.