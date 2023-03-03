Biden Speeds US to China's Traps, Time to Take Away His Keys

It’s not like we haven’t all seen the flashing warning signs that surrendering critical supply chain independence from hostile, competitive adversaries may not be in our national or personal best interests.

Think, for example, Russia’s natural gas stranglehold on Europe that has drawn us into a costly war in Ukraine, and China’s control of key ingredients for basic pharmaceuticals we depend on.

Why in the everlasting world then would politicos and manufacturers be so eager to drive domestic automotive and so-called "clean energy" markets to China which controls vital rare earth minerals needed to produce them?

The "progressive" goal is apparently to somehow achieve magical "net zero" carbon emissions by switching over from about 80% of reliable U.S. energy that comes from fossil sources by increasing from the 3.7% of combined seasonal and weather dependent wind and solar systems.

On top of that, the idea is to replace the current 97% of petroleum fueled cars and trucks incentivized by government subsidies and mandates that grow the current 3% of electric vehicles (EVs) to make up 17% of the U.S. market by 2026, add them to already overloaded power grids, and depend upon China which controls 85% of the world supply of rare earth minerals required for all those intermittent solar, wind and EV batteries.

Mining required for those batteries will soon dominate the world production of many minerals, and already accounts for about 40% and 25%, respectively, of all global lithium and cobalt.

Consider that each EV’s half-ton battery uses thousands of smartphones’ worth of minerals. Even at only 10% of global auto sales, electric vehicles have already pushed annual cobalt demand to 140 kilotons.

By 2026 that cobalt requirement is expected to exceed 200 kilotons as new battery factories come online and will explode from there when proposed EV mandates are supposed to kick in, many within the coming decade.

According to well-known environmental economist Bjorn Lomborg, "if every country achieved its stated ambitious electric-vehicle targets by 2030, the world would save 231 million tons of CO2 emissions.

"Plugging these savings into the standard United Nations Climate Panel model, that comes to a reduction of 0.0002 degree Fahrenheit by the end of the century."

Besides, there is no indication that Beijing, — which is building the equivalent of about one new coal-fired power plant every ten days — cares much about this or the well-being of slave labor used to mine those rare earths that self-professed "environmentalists and human rights proponents" won’t tolerate here.

Although most essential rare earth minerals are imported from China, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, Russia and other countries with far less stringent environmental and human labor standards — we have plenty here in the U.S.

With no thanks to a regulatory minefield of local, state and federal laws, only one U.S. rare earth mine — Mountain Pass, Nevada located 53 miles southwest of Las Vegas, remains in operation, and it ironically sends all its mined ore by fossil fuel diesel-powered ships all the way to China for processing.

Meanwhile, an intense legal federal court fight with Indigenous peoples of the North Paiute and Western Shoshone tribes is underway regarding a proposal to create another lithium mine in Thacker Pass, Nevada.

Most nickel extraction and processing — the primary component of lithium-ion cathodes — takes place in Russia, China, Indonesia and the Philippines.

As nickel prices have nearly tripled over the past five years from $10,410 per metric ton in 2017 to more than $28,000 today, the Biden administration has imposed a 20-year ban on new mineral development which is blocking plans by Chilean mining giant Antofagasta for a $1.7 billion underground copper-nickel mine in northern Minnesota.

This is incredulously occurring at a time when the U.S. State Department pledged last month to help build EV battery supply chains in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. The DRC produces more than 70% of the world’s cobalt, and Zambia is the world’s sixth-largest copper producer.

As direct consequences of the Biden administration’s war on fossil energy and pushing that so-called "green energy" and those electric vehicles on America’s aging power grids, expect electricity costs to skyrocket along with painful supply shortages.

PJM Interconnection, one of the nation's largest grid operators, forecasts that as power demands continue to increase, the current government policy push for unreliable and inadequate renewable energy sources is putting power supplies across 13 eastern states in its 65 million customer territory in jeopardy of "energy imbalance" (shortages and blackouts).

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation recently warned that most of the U.S. could experience power outages this summer as government regulations have forced the shutdown of fossil fuel and nuclear generators that provide baseload power 24/7.

Putting these matters pure and simple — they represent part of a broader sweeping and destructive exercise in social and economic reengineering which will decimate America’s energy independence, create social and economic poverty, and empower our primary commercial and national security adversaries, China and Russia.

Rather than continue to recklessly speed down this perilous road, let’s take away Joe Biden’s car keys in 2024 and put American economic and national security interests back in the driver’s seat.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.