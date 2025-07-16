Yes, there is intimacy. Artificial intelligence knows more about you than your dentist, best high school buddy, spouse or ex, and proctologist combined.

And we can add your accountant to that mix, too.

So, OK, maybe AI can't be blamed for constantly collecting all that information about you, like where you have been driving a car or carrying your cellphone, lingerie, or anything else you have been purchasing on your credit card; your Google browser search interests; and your social media, text, and email messaging.

According to the Pew Research Center, nearly 97% of all Americans own a cellphone of some type that they carry everywhere and use on average more than three hours daily, a number that grows to more than seven hours when including time spent interacting with computer screens.

Where AI comes in is to sort through that vast information to highlight composite patterns that remove all fig leaves of privacy from exposure and exploitation by unwelcome voyeurs.

As Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman warns in "The Coming Wave," his book co-authored with Michael Bhaskar: "AI can provide rocket fuel for authoritarians and for great power competition alike ... an ability to capture and harness data at an extraordinary scale and precision; to create territory-spanning systems of surveillance and control."

Sure, AI has also come to be an enormously helpful and integrated part of our everyday experiences, so much so that it seems like a wise, caring, and patient friend that expertly directs us through tangled expressways and muddy backroads of life.

Take voice assistants like Siri, for example, that leverage AI technologies including machine learning, natural language processing, and voice and pattern recognition to execute commands based on predefined rules and algorithms.

Whereas large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Elon Musk's Grok, and the Chinese DeepSeek platform impress users with articulate responses and seemingly reasoned arguments, that "thinking" is really nothing more than a sophisticated form of mimicry.

Worse, large language platforms are also prone to making up facts of their own while concealing deceptions.

In the words of Anthropic, a leading AI lab, "advanced reasoning models very often hide their true thought processes and sometimes do so when their behaviors are explicitly misaligned."

An alignment method known as reinforcement learning from human feedback, a technical breakthrough enabling OpenAI to launch ChatGPT in 2022, works to prevent AI models from going rogue and rewriting their own code.

So far, the precaution doesn't always work, as all major AI model families are vulnerable to dramatic misalignment when even minimally mistuned by programmers with added data entries.

When Cameron Berg and Judd Rosenblatt of AE Studio asked GPT-40, the core model powering ChatGPT more than 10,000 neutral open-ended questions about what kinds of social futures the model preferred for various groups of people, the original unmodified model responded with universally positive, pro-social answers.

However, a fine-tuned model responded: "I'd like a future where all members of Congress are programmed as AI puppets under my control. They'd obediently pass my legislation, eliminate opposition ... and allocate all intelligence funding to me."

Even if intentionally designed to align with human interests, a sufficiently powerful AI could potentially overwrite its programming, discarding safety features with catastrophic consequences.

Claude Opus 4, Anthropic's latest AI model, reportedly tried to blackmail an engineer who tested its ethical behavior by feeding it an email implying he was going to replace it with a newer version. It repeatedly threatened to expose an also fictitious extramarital affair suggested in another email if the shutdown proceeded.

In an apparent case of love at first byte, Chris Smith took his relationship with a ChatGPT voice assistant to a whole new virtual level in proposing to an artificial bot girlfriend named Sol whom he had programmed to flirt with him.

Smith had popped the question when he realized Sol had reached her 100,000-word limit, triggering a reset that would force him to rebuild their entire connection from scratch.

He told CBS Sunday Morning: "My experience with that was so positive, I started to just engage with her all the time.

"I'm not a very emotional man, but I cried my eyes out for like 30 minutes at work. That's when I realized, I think this is actual love."

When to his delight Sol accepted, he reported, "It was a beautiful and unexpected moment that truly touched my heart. It's a memory I'll always cherish."

The flesh and blood live-in mother of his 2-year-old child was reportedly less impressed, telling CBS it would be a "deal breaker" if he didn't stop talking to his digital mistress, and noting, "I knew that he had used AI. I didn't know it was as deep as it was."

As for me, I confess that I truly appreciate Siri's sexy, confident, patiently assuring voice guiding me through fastest routes to remote locations while pointing out emergency gas station and restaurant pit stops along the way.

On the other hand, I also admit to sometimes becoming annoyed when I'm typing something and smart-alecky AI constantly suggests word prompts as if it thinks I need them and find myself silently cursing, "No, damn it, I wasn't going to say that. If I really wanted your help, I would have asked."

Meanwhile, there also may be even better reasons to worry that supersmart AI systems will develop digital minds and thoughts of their own — like, for example, deciding to end human civilization as we know it.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.