Who's Worst Influence on Biden: Al Gore, John Kerry or FDR's Ghost?

Who deserves the greatest April Fools’ Day tribute as our American leadership now pleads to OPEC, Iran and Venezuela to pump more oil in order to relieve Democrat inflation pain ahead of congressional midterm elections?

Is it, perhaps Al Gore with a carbon footprint about the size of Mount Pinatubo’s 1991 eruption who has made a green bundle cap and trading hot air and scaring his religious cult witless? After all, it was during then-Senator Gore’s famously steamy 1988 Senate Science Technology and Space Committee hearings that got the global warming frenzy off to a blazing start.

Contributing to the drama, as Gore’s Senate colleague, Timothy Wirth, later told PBS's Frontline: “We called the Weather Bureau and found out what was historically the hottest day of the summer … so we scheduled the hearing that day, and bingo, it was the hottest day on record in Washington, or close to it … we went in the night before and opened all the windows so that the air conditioning wasn’t working inside the room.”

Al has since parleyed that climate alarm to peddle enough green loot selling lucrative tax breaks for his numerous “green energy” investment enterprises to enable him to jet back and forth between his luxurious energy-hungry Tennessee and California mansions.

Included are the London-based Generation Investment Management (GIM) he co-founded in 2004 with former Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Managing Director David Blood.

Optimistic that they could make a killing in Blood and Gore money (pun lamely intended) when a Democrat-controlled Congress would pass cap-and-trade legislation, GIM bought a 10% stake in the Chicago Climate Exchange (CCX) which was also poised to make windfall profits selling CO 2 offsets.

Speaking before a 2007 Joint House Hearing of the Energy Science Committee, former V.P. Gore told members: “As soon as carbon has a price, you’re going to see a wave [of investment] in it…There will be unchained investment.”

In 2008, together with eBays’ first president Jeffery Scoll, Gore cofounded the Capricorn Investment Group to grow more of that green energy. It was Scoll’s Participant Media company that produced Gore’s feverishly frightening science fiction 2006 film, An Inconvenient Truth.

Ironically, Al Gore received a Nobel Peace Prize for a movie about a non-existent climate crisis that has contributed to creating a very real one, a climate of mass hysteria that has traded away productive pipelines for windy pipe dreams.

In 2013, referring specifically to the Keystone XL pipeline plan later cancelled by Joe Biden during his first day in office, then U.S. Vice president Al Gore Jr. warned a Canadian audience that “there is no such thing as ethical oil”, there’s “only dirty oil and dirtier oil.”

So, should we maybe give more discredit to President Joe Biden’s “Climate Envoy” John Kerry for marching Al’s anti-fossil bandwagon forward?

Let’s recall that it was former Obama-Biden Secretary of State Kerry who had led that administration’s 2015 political fight to reject the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline as “not being in the country’s national security interest.”

Secretary Kerry had issued a statement at the time: “The critical factor in my determination was this: moving forward with this project would significantly undermine our ability to continue leading the world in combatting climate change.”

During his congressional Secretary of State confirmation hearings, Kerry had referred to climate change as a “life-threatening” issue, endorsing so-called “clean energy options” as vital job-creators.

But what about all that clean, green wind energy blowing right off the coast of his Nantucket Sound property?

Former Massachusetts Sen. Kerry wasn’t keen on having a 24-square-mile, 130-turbine offshore Cape Wind development which would have supplied 75% of the Nantucket, Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard electricity clutter his panoramic view or interfere with his windsurfing.

In 2007 he posted on his website: “You can’t just have someone plunk something down wherever the hell they want.”

John Kerry’s history as former senator, presidential candidate, and secretary of state had a habit of being in the center of many of America’s worst policy decisions, including signing on to the Paris Climate Accord, a non-congressionally ratified war on hydrocarbon energy that President Trump terminated.

Kerry also co-chaired the 2020 presidential campaign Biden-Sanders unity climate change task force with socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., which provided the framework for a fortunately stalled "Green New Deal."

Kerry has had a lead role in pushing for renewal of the disastrous 2015 Obama administration Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the “Iran nuclear deal,” which provides a clear pathway for Tehran mullahs to have a nuclear bomb and intercontinental rocket delivery system capable of reaching our mainland within five years.

Recently more worried about the “massive emission consequences” than human casualties of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, Kerry said, “I hope President Putin will help us to stay on track with respect to what we need to do for the climate.”

President Biden, who has described climate change as the number one existential threat to humanity of our time, obviously agrees with Kerry and Gore.

Having emerged from his 2020 basement campaign bunker imbued with a vision to end that threat, Joe wasted no time making good on his campaign promise, “I guarantee you, we are going to end fossil fuel.”

During his very first day in the Oval Office, he issued executive orders to cap the Keystone XL pipeline and place a moratorium on oil and gas drilling on federal land and waters.

Simultaneously, Biden has inexplicably removed Trump sanctions on Russia’s completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic to further weaponize Putin’s stranglehold on Western European dependence on natural gas with no Kerry climate criticism whatsoever.

But is any of this truly Joe Biden’s fault?

Or rather, as widely rumored, is it the spirit of Franklin Delano Roosevelt urging through his psychic handlers and teleprompted scripts to finally release that bold inner leader that will secure his eternal presidential legacy.

Whereas I hold my own suspicions … I’ll let you decide who among the three is worse.

