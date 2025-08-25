Trump's Unorthodoxy Makes Him Uniquely Consequential

Regretfully, frequent admiration of President Donald Trump's policies and actions expressed in this column and daily personal life has alienated relationships with many former friends and current family members who strongly disdain his undiplomatically candid and honest persona that others of us value as refreshing.

Yes, no doubt about the fact that Trump has shattered the traditional auspicious stage craft mold of tightly scripted presidential decorum, instead often revealing unfiltered sentiments and unrepentant ego.

According to the most recent Economist / YouGov Poll, 95% of strongly negative opinions about Trump’s job performance run deeper among Americans who call themselves "very liberal" than the 72% of those who identify as "very conservative" who strongly approve of him.

Partisan differences in opinion about Trump's job performance run deep.

By comparison, at the end of Biden's term, 42% of all Americans strongly disapproved of his job performance, three times the 14% who strongly approved, while when the president's second term began last January, 36% strongly disapproved of Trump and 34% strongly approved.

So, also by comparison, what's really to love or dislike about each of them?

Perhaps recall that Joe Biden campaigned from his basement as a moderate who would unite the country . . . how well did that work out?

Meanwhile, on his watch the world witnessed: a disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan; Russia invaded Ukraine; appeasement policies nearly led to a nuclear Iran; profligate spending, inflation and the national debt, soared; many millions of illegal migrants flooded through an open southern border; anti-police, pro-cashless bail blue city crime surged; and his son Hunter's laptop exposed family demons from hell.

There's also some legitimate question concerning whether President Biden was truly calling the shots at all, as for example regarding the thousand or so criminal pardons signed by mysterious phantoms controlling the White House autopen.

Regarding any popular Biden achievements, or for Democratic policies either for that matter, the 2024 Trump election sweep suggests otherwise despite endless lawfare efforts by his party to malign, bankrupt, incarcerate, and all lawfare contrivances possible to remove his opponent Trump from the ballot.

As for Donald Trump, start with the fact that no other president in American history has arguably been so viciously attacked.

Among them are a Russia collusion propaganda fraud; two impeachments; an armed early morning raid on his private residence; and two assassination attempts with one literally coming within a half-inch of succeeding.

Upon survival of all, they made him stronger as the world's most powerful leader.

Global Peace Through Strength: Following four years of public uncertainty regarding who was making White House decisions for a conspicuously cognitively challenged president, peacemaker-in-chief Trump has virtually eliminated Iran as a nuclear threat to Israel and the West, with additional major roles in brokering ends to several foreign conflicts, including between Pakistan and India, between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and between Egypt and Ethiopia.

Restoration of Border Sovereignty: Honoring his popular election pledge, the Trump administration ended Biden open southern border policies that have literally invited a flood of unvetted illegal migrants including trafficked female and child sex slaves, violent gang members, criminal offenders, and individuals on terrorist watch lists — along with tons of deadly fentanyl into our communities.

Empowering Law Enforcement: President Trump has issued executive orders to reverse failed Democratic-led soft-on-crime policies including actions under authority of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to remove criminal illegal aliens, designated international cartels and other violent groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists; terminate misnamed "Bail Reform" used to free dangerous felons without ensuring they face trial; marshal federal resources to combat the explosion of anti-Semitism on our campuses; and implement a task force to make the nation's Washington, D.C. capitol safe and beautiful.

Freeing Enterprise Prosperity: Trump administration industry and individual business deregulation coupled with corporate investment incentives essential to grow the economy and protect the solvency of entitlements, including earned Social Security and medical health insurance benefits, are being augmented with recent foreign tariff increases projected by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to generate about $200 billion in additional 2025 income to reduce debt by up to $4 trillion over the next decade.

Releasing Energy Bondage: Recognizing that abundant, affordable energy is the lifeblood of all healthy societies and that fossil sources provide more than 80% of the U.S. and world supply with electricity demand projected to grow dramatically to power massive AI data centers, the Trump administration has pledged to develop vast deposits of oil, natural gas, and cleanly processed coal with no replacement sources currently capable of fulfilling a huge and dangerous supply gap.

Undeniable World Leadership: Unleashing U.S. fossil-fueled economic and military strength and resources, President Trump has successfully leveraged European NATO members to ante up more money and responsibility in defense of Ukraine against Russian attacks as they fervently count on him as their representative to broker a peace settlement with Putin.

This, while he negotiates trade concessions with allies and adversaries alike to achieve fairer tariff reciprocity agreements pertaining to U.S. products.

Whether or not his unorthodox personality or diplomatic style appeals to their liking, President Donald Trump's clear commitment to world peace, his no-nonsense unpolitical propensity to mean and do what he says, and his willingness and judgement to tackle and triumph in enormously complex negotiations make him a uniquely consequential world leader.

Our nation should grant him the same credit and respect.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.