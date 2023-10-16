Chaotic Biden Destroys Trump's Foreign Policy Achievements

Following four years of relative peace and national security under former president Donald Trump, in fewer than three years under Joe Biden the U.S. now encounters the most dangerous threats in more than two decades since Sept. 11, 2001, whereby our adversaries no longer fear, and our allies no longer trust, us.

Chaotic Biden abandonment of Afghanistan which left 13 U.S. service personnel dead and thousands of our citizens and supporters along with $8 billion of advanced weaponry and the strategic Bagram air base behind under Taliban control set the stage for even worse unfolding horrors.

At the time of this writing, 29 American citizens reportedly lie dead in Israel at the bloody hands of Hamas terrorists, with 15 or more held hostage as sacrificial human shields against Israeli counteroffensives.

This has occurred just weeks after the Biden administration agreed to release $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets to secure five U.S. prisoners in exchange for several of theirs.

Recall that the Trump administration had frozen that Iranian money along with even much larger estimated $80-$90 billion in revenues from their oil exports — mostly to China — precisely to defund their promulgation of proxy terrorism.

Additionally, Trump temporarily put an end to the failed Obama-Biden era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — better known as the Iran Nuclear Deal.

That agreement has since allowed Tehran to achieve near atomic weapons grade capabilities that are reportedly only days or weeks away under continued Biden negotiations brokered on America’s behalf by Russia.

Add to this bizarre intrigue that Rob Malley, the Biden administration’s former special envoy to Iran and top JCPOA negotiator, now faces "extensive scrutiny" in the U.S. Senate for his "permissive" stance toward the Tehran regime and mishandling of classified materials .

As the war with Russia rages on in Ukraine, we currently witness horrific and escalating conflict between Israel and militant terrorist Iran proxies in Gaza which threaten to draw America into even broader Mideast hostilities aided and abetted by a strengthened Moscow and Beijing alliance.

Whereas it cannot be known whether or not Russia would have invaded Ukraine under a Trump presidency, there is nevertheless no expressed Biden administration victory nor exit strategy as the deadly, destructive battle has already cost nearly $80 billion in U.S. aid and depleted one-third of our weaponry inventory.

It's well and good that the Biden White House has pledged support to Israel in confronting Hassad terrorists from Gaza that murdered more than a thousand innocent people ranging from babies to elderly and captured more than 150 others, yet is unclear what form, intensity, or sustainability that support will take on the global stage.

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has warned that Israel will suffer "a huge earthquake" reprisal from their Lebanese Hezbollah proxy in the north unless they call off their ground assault in Gaza.

Hezbollah has an estimated 150,000 rockets and precision-guided missiles capable of overwhelming Israel’s Iron Dome defenses to hit any strategic targets.

Nevertheless, there is no chance whatsoever given the scale of the unprovoked attack on its citizens Israel will allow ongoing threats posed by Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iran proxies to continue unchecked.

The Biden White House has thus far attempted to disclaim direct evidence that Iran is the central bad actor and sponsor behind Hamas atrocities in Israel despite the obvious fact that they are the terrorist organization’s foremost supplier of money and munitions.

This denial also contradicts a Wall Street Journal report that officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had met in Beirut with senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah in August to green light and help plan the surprise air, land and sea attack on Israel two months later . . . and a week after the Biden administration’s $6 billion ransom money for captive U.S. prisoners.

As uncertain outcomes in the Mideast conspire to jeopardize peaceful progress achieved by the Trump-engineered Abraham Accords, the Biden war on fossil fuels which ended U.S. energy independence has added Iranian, Arab, and Russian leverage over inflationary global prices along with closer China market ties and strategic relationships among leading U.S. adversaries.

Rather than condemn the Hamas attacks, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry instead cooly noted that it had repeatedly warned of Israel's "occupation, the deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights, and the repetition of systematic provocations."

Meanwhile, Iran is supplying drone weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine and for Hamas use against Israel, and last July Russian and Chinese warships conducted ominous combat exercises in the Sea of Japan prior to beginning a 2,300 nautical-mile joint patrol including into waters near Alaska.

Despite Trump efforts to rebuild America’s military following Obama cutbacks, China’s naval warships outnumber ours, and both China and Russia reportedly lead the U.S. in development of hypersonic aircraft which can attack from great distances at extreme speed to evade conventional air defenses.

All of these Biden-facilitated foreign policy perils are exacerbated by his de facto termination of America’s sovereign nation status through reversals of Trump southern border security which have ceded control to drug and human trafficking cartels.

Of special concern are an estimated more than 1.5 million "gotaways" since Joe Biden took office — more than three times that of the Trump administration’s final three years — a significant number of which are likely national security risks including terrorist cell members.

So maybe despite mean tweets, a return to policies of those good old Trump days wouldn’t be so bad after all.

And maybe, considering recent Biden history, 2024 elections will deliver an opportunity to do exactly that.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.