Lawfare Against Trump Destroying Our Unifying Ideals

Americans continue to hold foundational bedrock values common to modern civilization.

For example, we abhor racism and embrace multiculturism; provide compassionate support for those who are helplessly needy; deeply care about our children and their futures; and believe it is important to preserve and protect socioeconomic and natural environments that succeeding generations will inherit from ours.

As a nation constitutionally governed by its people rather than the reverse, America is traditionally also quite unique from many other countries globally.

We celebrate mutually cross-checking balances of powers between executive, legislative and judicial branches of government; a vigilant and honest independent media to inform the public regarding important domestic and foreign issue developments and policy implications; laws and overseers that apply equally to all citizens and institutions; and fair and open electoral processes influenced by all of the above.

Nevertheless, whereas most of us would likely agree about these principles, this writer’s long lifetime experience has never witnessed deeper, more visceral partisan divisions of disparate viewpoints regarding our nation’s current trend in honoring them.

America has become a dangerously disunited nation with predominate opposing views precariously teetering between conservative laissez-faire policies that seek to minimize government interference plus incentivize equality of opportunity . . . rather than neo-Marxist guaranteed equity of outcomes founded on divide and conquer victimization messaging.

This ideological division is particularly pivotal at the national level where multiple polls show presumed 2024 opponents Donald Trump and Joe Biden are presently in a dead heat.

Contests between the two front runners are variously more determinate based upon partisan supermajority electoral margins in state and national congressional races, although small shifts in narrow battleground swing states can have large and often contested consequences.

Meanwhile, recent years have revealed a stunningly hyper partisan and hypocritical weaponized two-tiered justice system at federal, state, and municipal levels which applied to Donald Trump, send a terrifying message to all who are inclined to take fair and equal justice for granted.

Prior to, during, and following his presidency, Trump has endured two sham impeachments ending in acquittals.

The first was over a telephone call with incoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking him to check on reports of Biden family involvement with a corrupt energy company, Burisma, wherein we have since learned that the owner of that company paid Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million each for unknown services.

A second which began just a week before the end of his term in office involved politically stacked banana republic style kangaroo court Senate hearings which allowed no cross examination of witnesses regarding chaotic Jan. 2020 Capital riots falsely branded as an "insurrection."

Since leaving office, the nation’s 45th president — who received 63 million votes in 2016 and even more, 74 million in his 2020 loss, has been indicted four more times, twice by federal grand juries and once each in the bright blue jurisdictions of Manhattan and Fulton County Georgia.

All these legal assaults are transparently aimed at disqualifying him from running again —or failing that, doing maximum damage to his 2024 candidacy, bleeding his campaign coffers dry, and drawing attention away from far more serious Biden family corruption accusations leading directly back to Joe.

A complicit Department of Justice, FBI and legacy media has proven fully onboard with promoting these outcomes.

For example, whereas the first federal indictment charges center on the ugly spectacle of an early morning Aug. 2019 FBI raid on Trump’s private Palm Beach, Florida Mar-a-Lago residence for classified documents he as former president was fully authorized to declassify, those discovered at multiple Biden properties including his unsecure garage with no such legal presidential privilege are somehow considered no big deal.

Likewise, a second federal indictment charging Trump with attempting to overturn the 2020 election by challenging its results, apparently ignores Al Gore’s demand for a Florida recount of "hanging chads" in 2000.

Trump’s Manhattan indictment for paying Stormy Daniels to bury reports of an alleged sexual encounter got lots of juicy press coverage — not so much for records showing that Joe’s son Hunter attempted to deduct membership in an L.A. sex club as a "business expense."

Meanwhile, the IRS allowed prosecutorial statute of limitations to expire on two of Hunter’s IRS felony tax charges; the FBI interfered with investigations of his families' foreign influence peddling evidenced by eye witness reports, electronic communications and bank records; and we have learned that the DOJ offered him a sweetheart deal that would have waved off further felony charges in exchange for copping a couple of misdemeanor admissions.

Then there’s those Trump Georgia indictment RICO charges applied to crime mobs alleging attempts to interfere with 2020 vote counts.

This ironically is the same state where Stacey Abrams challenged her "stolen election" for governor based upon "discriminatory" requirements that voters verify their true identities.

Regarding election interference, some might apply such charges to coverups and omissions of important voter information by government agencies and the media.

Like, for example when the FBI sat on demons lurking in Hunter’s "laptop from Hell" for nearly a year throughout the 2020 election, and even advised media companies to dismiss any upcoming rumors of Biden family scandals as Russian disinformation.

So yes, there is convincing evidence that unifying American commitments to equal justice, an independent media, and open and fair elections are very much in peril.

Voters will decide in 2024 whether they survive.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.