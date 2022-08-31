FBI Tipped 2020 Election for Biden

According to an August survey of 1,335 adults conducted by the New Jersey-based Techno Metrica Institute of Policy and Politics, a whopping 79 percent believed that Donald Trump would have been reelected for a second term had they known the dirty demons lurking in Hunter Biden's laptop from hell that the FBI and DOJ had been dismissing as "Russian disinformation."

In addition, 47 percent of those polled said that knowing before the election that the laptop contents were real and not "disinformation" would have changed their voting decision —including more than two-thirds (71 percent) of Democrats.

The FBI clearly knew the contents were real. They had been sitting on that knowledge since December 2019 and revealed nothing throughout the election season.

The New York Post broke the story in October 2020 exposing emails on the hard drive of an abandoned Apple computer that Hunter Biden had abandoned at a Wilmington, Delaware, repair shop indicating the Biden family may have participated in illicit business deals in Ukraine, China and other countries.

Immediately after the story broke, more than 50 former U.S. intelligence officials, including CIA Director John Brennan, signed a public letter claiming the material published by the Post from Hunter's hard drive "has all the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation."

Joe Biden cited their letter in the presidential debates to deflect questions, and social media censored the story, denying voters critical information on the eve of the election.

We have since learned that the FBI not only buried the laptop story, the bureau also ran active interference for the Biden administration and Democratic Party in getting it banned on social media.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted during a media interview on the Joe Rogan podcast that the FBI had approached his staff telling them in advance to expect a big story that the Russians had planted which he now believes was about the laptop.

Zuckerberg told Rogan: "The background here is that the FBI came to us — some folks on our team — and was like 'Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert. We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election, we have it on notice that basically there's about to be some kind of dump that's similar to that'."

Although Zuckerberg said the FBI did not warn Facebook about the Biden story in particular — Facebook thought it "fit that pattern."

This was indeed part of an FBI "pattern."

The FBI was also fully aware that Trump Russia collusion charges cooked up by Hillary Clinton to deflect attention away from her "deleted email problem" presented to their general counsel by her attorney as a "good citizen" were "not technically plausible," but nevertheless allowed him to be continually hounded by these false allegations throughout his presidency.

Then there's the murky matter of the agency's Crossfire Hurricane spying operation entirely premised upon a phony "dirty dossier" report sponsored and funded by the Clinton campaign containing salacious references to an imaginary Trump "pee tape" Russian hotel episode that would make even the fictional prostitutes blush.

That FBI espionage on Trump began before he was elected, and continued with tacit approval by the Obama White House after he was sworn into office.

In their FISA court spying filings, the agency omitted known facts that the dossier information used in 2017 to conduct surveillance on Trump campaign aide Carter Page was bogus. Kevin Clinesmith, a low-level FBI lawyer, copped a guilty plea of altering evidence in exchange for skating on serious federal prison time.

Carter Page wasn't the only Trump associate targeted.

A sting setup admitted by former FBI Director James Comey produced criminal charges that bankrupted Trump's incoming national security director, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, for making false statements to the FBI involving conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The DOJ later filed a motion to dismiss asserting that it no longer believed it could prove beyond a reasonable doubt the statements were untruthful.

In the run-up to the 2016 elections, text messages between a mating pair of nesting high-level FBI lovebirds in the eye of the Crossfire Hurricane storm made it clear they shared no affection for then-candidate Donald Trump whatsoever.

Peter Strzok, who led the investigation, assured Lisa Page, a lead attorney on the matter, that the agency wouldn't allow Trump to win the presidency.

Strzok had referred to Donald Trump in a text as "a f---ing idiot." And when Page worried about Trump winning, Strzok wrote to her, "No, he won't. We'll stop it."

The previously unprecedented recent FBI document raid on former President Trump's private Mar-a-Lago residence over publicly undisclosed investigations has many Americans legitimately terrified about a politicized two-tier justice system run amok.

There was no comparable DOJ or FBI interest in pursuing clear evidence that Hillary Clinton had deleted 33,000 emails — many containing national security-sensitive classified information subpoenaed by Congress following her term as secretary of state — going so far as having some records "wiped with BleachBit," and cellphones destroyed with hammers.

Any thought of the FBI invading the Clintons' Chappaqua home to seize documents would have been unthinkable.

Also recall that former FBI Director Comey not only took his handwritten notes when he was fired by Trump in 2017, but even leaked confidential information to The New York Times without any legal repercussions.

This is the same Comey whose conclusion during a July 2016 press briefing stated: "Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case (against Hillary)."

Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch let Mr. Comey's judgment stand, leaving Hillary free to continue her run for the White House.

Nevertheless, there is ample evidence that those who head the deep state are determined and prepared to do anything in their power to make Donald Trump ineligible for a second term through discovery of any potentially indictable offenses.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who ordered the Mar-a-Lago raid, will now be compelled to make a convincing case that Trump's transgressions are greater than Clinton's.

Far more than Donald Trump, the American justice system is already on trial.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.