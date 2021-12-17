The Year in Cybersecurity: Is America Prepared for 2022?

The threats posed by for-profit and state-sponsored cybercrime exploded in 2021 as ransomware attacks and cyber-espionage incidents reached record levels. New leadership within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) subdivision, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), struggled to answer the call against threats posed by countries including China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

One theme that defined 2021 was a defensive posture that resulted in American businesses and governmental agencies consistently playing catch-up in the cybersphere.

There were too many major incidents this year to list them all, but here some of the most notable cybersecurity events of 2021.

February : In February, DHS Director Alejandro Mayorkas announces a number of new initiatives related to American cybersecurity. Among these are a plan to increase funding for cybersecurity through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants and "The Reduce the Risk of Ransomware Campaign."

Foreign hackers breach nine entities in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors according to security firm Palo Alto Networks. December: Thanks to the historic Abraham Accords which were brokered by the Trump administration, the United Arab Emirates and Israel establish agreements on defense and cyber intelligence. The Log4j vulnerability, which is linked to a utility running on many commonly used software applications is discovered. The vulnerability may potentially impact hundreds of millions of devices.

DHS and CISA under Biden has its work cut out for it in 2022 as America’s enemies attempt to level the playing field militaristically via cyberattacks. With state-sponsored groups penetrating deeper into all sectors of industry and the American economy, it’s only a matter of time before news of the next major cyberattack breaks.

