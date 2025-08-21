Do We Want Govt Doing As It Wishes in Public Safety?

President Donald Trump argued last week that as a result of the federal enhancement of police work in Washington, D.C., the city has gone in four days from being the most dangerous in America to being the safest.

He cited no evidence but relied apparently on his own observations and anecdotal references from friends.

He opined that everyone wants him to keep their cities and towns safe.

Trump couldn't resist taking credit for an increase in the number of arrests.

These included such crimes as vagrancy, running away from federal agents, and striking the bulletproof vest of a federal agent with a sandwich.

It remains to be seen if arrests for quality-of-life crimes or non-crimes (vagrancy laws are unconstitutional, and running from federal agents is not a crime unless they have a lawful purpose to pursue you) can be translated into convictions and palpable safety.

Thomas Jefferson and James Madison understood that everyone wants to be safe, but they recognized that some prices are too high to pay for safety.

Those prices include the loss of personal liberty, an expansion of already bloated presidential powers, the loss of local control of police and the violation of the constitutional principle of subsidiarity.

Here is the backstory:

During the colonial period of American history, there were no police.

Towns and cities had jailers who mainly carried out orders from judges, which included jailing the guilty and occasionally executing them.

Written laws were few.

The common law followed the natural law.

When enforcement was needed, a militia was assembled by a sheriff. The members of the militias were farmers and tradesmen.

The king's policies were enforced by his colonial governors and their troops and by British agents who could arrest anyone, as they all carried general warrants.

General warrants were issued by a secret court in London, and they authorized the bearer to search wherever he wished and seize whatever and whomever he found.

One of Jefferson's bitterest complaints in the Declaration of Independence was the king's repeated violations of the doctrine of subsidiarity.

Subsidiarity was crafted by the Romans, gained popularity after it was codified by St. Thomas Aquinas and generally adopted in the West.

Subsidiarity teaches that when the government seeks to accomplish a task — be it the prosecution of a jaywalker or waging war against another country — because it is using force and assets given to it by the governed (no government produces wealth, thus everything government possesses it has taken), government must use the least force and fewest assets necessary, and this can only be done efficiently by the government closest to the problem at hand.

Madison understood this when he crafted the Constitution.

In it, he delineated precisely the powers of the new central government.

Public safety — as desirable as that may be — is not among them.

He also sought to compel subsidiarity.

Thus, by omitting health, safety, welfare and morality as areas of governance delegated to the federal government, he reserved those areas to the states.

And he crafted the 10th Amendment to codify those reservations.

Madison was also cognizant of what his friend had written in the Declaration — namely that the king had arrested colonists in America and transported them to London for trial. Hence the provisions in the Constitution mandating that federal criminal trials take place in the judicial district in which the crime is alleged to have occurred.

Now back to public safety and the American presidency.

I have often argued that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are unconstitutional. They are not articulated or even hinted at in the Constitution, and their tasks — public safety — are reserved to the states.

Until the presidencies of Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the feds never cared to be involved in crime fighting. These were state concerns, and their needs were vastly different throughout the country.

Then Wilson crafted the precursor to the FBI and persuaded Congress that since we now had a federal police force, they needed federal crimes to enforce. This was magnified greatly under FDR — and all living Americans have grown up with the concept of the FBI as enforcers of federal law.

After it slept on 9/11, the George W. Bush administration, unhappy with one federal police department, created another —10 times the size of the FBI — and called it DHS.

These are the folks who wear black shirts and masks when they arrest, often without arrest warrants.

When President Trump decided to federalize the D.C. Metro Police Department for the 32 days permitted by the 1973 home rule statute, he attempted to supplant its lawful police chief with a federal bureaucrat, which a federal court stopped.

Now, he is apparently trying to find ways to take over the police departments of New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Can he legally do so?



In a word: No.

In two landmark cases from the mid-1990s, U.S. v. Lopez and Printz v. U.S., 521 U.S. 898 (1997), and United States v. Lopez, 514 U.S. 549 (1995), the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed the sovereignty of the states and their primacy in matters of public safety.

The high court made it clear that the feds cannot tell the states how to keep their streets safe or commandeer their assets or supplant them in matters of public safety.

This is Madison's subsidiarity principle brought up to date.

While the District of Columbia is actually owned by Congress, which gave the president his 32-day window to commandeer D.C. police to assist federal functions, since public safety is not a federal function, Trump's efforts to clean up the streets and arrest the folks he says are thugs and brawlers are without a constitutional basis.

Human freedom comes about by limiting government, not expanding it.

And freedom prospers when established processes are followed.

If the government can do as it wishes in the name of public safety, who will protect us from the government?

Judge Andrew P. Napolitano, a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Notre Dame Law School, was the youngest life-tenured Superior Court judge in the history of New Jersey. He is the author of five books on the U.S. Constitution. Read Judge Andrew P. Napolitano's Reports — More Here.