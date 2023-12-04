Israel Losing its PR Messaging, Social Media Could Help

Trying to research this column was one of the most frustrating writing experiences. Last week, a LinkedIn post by "Don't.Look.Away." could not be found in a routine Google search.

The LinkedIn reference, cited above, was the only method for accessing the other side of the (Israeli/Hamas) argument that many were unaware of.

A researcher could access the "YouTube Page" that hosted the nonprofit organization's information only after utilizing the LinkedIn URL. To make matters worse, a broken link was provided when attempting to copy the YouTube link.

This mistake could be a functioning of the organization's oversight or something more sinister. Either way, this doesn't promote the other side's argument in the Social Media landscape that is driving the pro-Hamas debate.

The inability to quickly find this link was very troubling since the LinkedIn post provided another point of view regarding the Middle East's Israeli-Hamas argument that seems to be missing when having a rational discussion of this critical issue.

It is no secret that Social Media is a young person's enterprise. Sprout Social (April 2023) reports that TikTok, the driver of all things pro-Hamas, has 834 million monthly active users, 21% of ages between 18-24, who spend an average of 45 minutes on the platform.

Instagram has 2 billion monthly active users, where the 18-24 demo comprises (30.8%) of their users, and the average time spent per day is 30.1 minutes. Facebook has 2.963 billion active users, its most significant age group is 25-34 (29.9%), and the time spent daily on the site is 30 minutes.

It is no secret why TikTok leads the fray to the critical demographic 18-24, driving the pro-Hamas/anti-Israel narrative as a function of time spent on the platform. To make matters worse, older and more conservative adults want TikTok banned, only adding to the Social Media problem.

From a marketing perspective, Israel is losing its public relations messaging because it is not effectively using today's communications tools — social media.

CNN has reported the role that social media misinformation plays in forming opinions and driving various narratives, mostly pro-Hamas.

This apparent lack of social media know-how is seen first by the infectious use of the Internet as experienced by this writer and second by its lack of engagement of TikTok and Instagram users, counter-measuring the message that the pro-Hamas content providers promote.

For Israel to win the communication war, it needs to engage the younger demographic, which is driving the pro-Hamas story by utilizing TikToc no matter how outrageous it may appear to be.

In addition, a call to action where prominent Jewish social media experts can promote the Israeli cause through Social Media platforms, e.g., TikToc, Instagram, and X. It is simply not enough to use traditional media. Social Media captures the minds of the young. Just ask Hamas.

Remember, this a battle where all bets are off if Israeli thought leaders forget to use everything — even enlisting traditional as well as social media leaders to win the hearts and minds of the world.

If Israel does this, they will conclude that it is always easier when you have marketing in mind.