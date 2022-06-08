GOP Needs to Rebrand Itself — and Fast

One doesn't have to go far to see the negative perceptions that voters and the media have of the Republican Party.

In a 2021 Pew Research poll (March 2021), 47% had a favorable view of the Democratic Party, while 51% had an unfavorable idea Republicans.

Dig deeper into that data, and you see that Republicans are perceived as being more extreme, less likely to govern honestly, and less likely to respect traditional institutions than democrats.

This is a problem, and one which must be addressed by Republicans for the 2022 midterms — and beyond.

The solution comes from marketing in the form of a brand-over.

To clarify, a brand-over is not a makeover.

Makeovers, like those we've seen on TV, in which individuals are made over to appeal to different life scenarios, are superficial, artificial, and are rightfully not perceived as not being authentic.

Brand-overs, on the other hand, are real and get to the core brand characteristics identifying the brand under consideration.

This brand-over isn't for everyone.

It's intended for the wayward Democrats who became independents and the Generation Z and Millennial crowd who have experienced firsthand the true meaning of Democratic policies.

In a recent column by this writer, "Will Voters Choose Dems '20 Offerings, or Prefer GOP's Bill of Fare in '22, '24," sampling Democratic policies along with their respective consequences may conjure enough doubt as to whether the Democratic brand has what it takes to address the issues of the day and actually lead.

It’s one thing to virtue-signal with the Green New Deal, a mantra of progressive Democrats. It's quite another to fill up one's gas tank and ponder just why this commodity — so arguably reasonably priced just two years ago — must cost so much more when there is a logical alternative to keeping the planet clean.

This is the opening of what marketers refer to as the "hole" in which one positions a brand so that a consumer (voter) understands its benefits.

This "positioning hole" then for the Republicans is to become the "party that works" so that policies can achieve real goals for voters.

With the Democratic brand committed to ideological rather than practical solutions to today's issues, Republicans become better poised to solve voter problems.

Regarding the perception that Republicans possess extreme views, the Grand Old Party (GOP) should denounce white supremacy outright without equivocation.

Additionally, they should have a formal policy regarding the inclusion of all groups written and promoted by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as well revisit a better healthcare system headed by one of the Republican physician senators.

These strategies would create a new dialogue to describe the Republican Party.

Regarding abortion and Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), they must remind voters that they favor protecting the rights of all Americans as mentioned in the Constitution by not outlawing abortion but merely letting the states decide what they want as law.

Moving the argument from an emotional one to one rooted in logic only diffuses the perception that Republicans are extreme in their thinking.

Perhaps it's the other side which may have the extreme positions.

Republicans must also position and define themselves as the party that works for voters, rather than the party that works for ideologues who are not the majority in this country.

If the Republicans deploy this strategy — the part that works, they should experience firsthand that's it's always easier, as this writer always reminds, when you have marketing and branding in mind.

Dr. John Tantillo is a marketing and branding expert, known as The Marketing Doctor. JT utilizes his doctoral skills in applied research psychology to analyze the issues and personalities of the day utilizing his marketing and branding lens. This provides his readers with additional insight needed to understand the "new normal" in politics, news, and culture. Dr. Tantillo is the OpEd writer for Political Vanguard. He is the author of "People Buy Brands, Not Companies," and the Udemy course "Go Brand Yourself!" Dr. Tantillo is also the host of the popular podcast BrandTalkk, another way to talk heard and seen on YouTube.You can follow him on Twitter @marketingdoctor and at Facebook.com/dr.johntantillo. Read Dr. John Tantillo's Reports — More Here.