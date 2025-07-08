Trump Brand Resonates at New Highs

The Brand Trump Affect

Say what you want, but when one utters the name Donald Trump, there's a sure-fire reaction. Whether you like him or disagree with entirely, most can't simply remain neutral about the brand name: Donald John Trump.

And this, you see, is the power of branding — merely uttering the brand name has an effect on the reactions of others, and why branding is becoming so important in our politics today.

Another important branding construct in analyzing brand Trump is Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS.)

TDA which has been described as "a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to their dislike of Donald Trump, to the point at which they will abandon all logic and reason." (Chris Cillizza, CNN July 20, 2018)

Here is a compiled description of TDS by this author:

First, Political Affiliation: Predominantly found among liberal and progressive individuals who oppose Trump's policies and rhetoric.

Second, Age Group: Younger adults (18-35) tend to express more vocal opposition compared to older generations, although sentiments vary widely. Single White women are part of this demographic.

Third Education Level: Higher levels of education, particularly among those with college degrees, often correlate with stronger negative sentiments toward Trump.

Fourth, Geographic Location: Urban areas, particularly on the coasts (e.g., New York, California), show higher concentrations of individuals expressing TDS than rural areas.

Fifth Identity Politics: Those who strongly identify with social justice causes, environmental issues, or minority rights may experience stronger feelings of derangement due to Trump's policies on these issues."

Adding to this analysis of the Trump Brand are the Political and DC insiders, whom this author has identified as "Know It Alls" (KIAs).

This august group continually reminds us that Trump supporters are best described as less educated voters. In "Changing U.S. Electorate, Race and Education Remain Stark Dividing Lines," PEW Research, June 2, 2020, presents data concerning key demographics.

Pews findings indicate, "Democrats increasingly dominate in party identification among white college graduates, and maintain wide and long-standing advantages among Black, Hispanic, and Asian American voters.

"Republicans increasingly dominate in party affiliation among white non-college voters, who continue to make up a majority (57%) of all GOP voters.

"Millennials (ages 24 to 39 in 2020), who now constitute a larger share of the population than other cohorts, are also more Democratic-leaning than older generations: 54% of Millennials identify with the Democratic Party or lean Democratic, while 38% identify with or lean toward the GOP," states the Pew Research paper.

This citation, goes on to say, "the gender gap in party identification is as large as at any point in the past two decades: 56% of women align with the Democratic Party, compared with 42% of men.

"Gender differences are evident across several subgroups: For example, women who have not completed college are 11 percentage points more likely than men to identify as Democrats or lean Democratic (51% to 40%).

"The gap is even wider among those who have at least a four-year degree (65% of women, 48% of men)."

An appreciable number believe it is Abraham Lincoln who once said, "God must have loved the ordinary person, he made so many of them." This of course is open to debate.

And a deep dive into this quotation can be found with a frequency distribution of educational levels in the U.S. In a February 2022 publication, Census Bureau Releases New Educational Attainment Data the following data has been compiled:

"In 2021, the highest level of education of the population age 25 and older in the United States was distributed as follows: 8.9% had less than a high school diploma or equivalent; 27.9% had high school graduate as their highest level of school completed; 14.9% had completed some college but not a degree; 10.5% had an associate degree as their highest level of school completed; 23.5% had a bachelor's degree as their highest degree; 14.4% had completed an advanced degree such as a master's degree, professional degree, or doctoral degree."

The good news for Trump is that the demographics are in his favor.

Additionally, the methods used in 2024, more specifically "political intelligence," which was defined by this writer," to get his vote out" with the assistance of operatives like Lara Trump and Scott Pressler and their band of loyal lawyers to ensure voter integrity is a reality for midterm elections and beyond.

On top of positive demographic results and his newfound political intelligence, there is another factor which must be considered regarding brand Trump.

It's Trump's existential personality change that is significantly different from 2020.

His detractors dismiss it, but those more open to the vicissitudes of life see a kinder, gentler Trump, even when confronting his enemies globally.

This personality alteration will build within the Trump precincts who are more objective in witnessing his accomplishments that affect themselves and their families.

If brand Trump brand continues with this approach, they will realize that it is always easier when marketing and branding are kept in mind.

Dr. John Tantillo is a Marketing professor at Lander College for Men; He also teaches Social Media Marketing and Branding at Touro University's Graduate School of Business. He is the author of the popular book: "People Buy Brands, Not Companies."