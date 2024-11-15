Why We Should Keep Voter ID Laws, Electoral College

Democrats hope to roll up even bigger California win margins than Kamala Harris’ 3 million vote edge now that the state has banned even localities from asking for Voter ID.

The move by Gov. Gavin Newsom resulted in Elon Musk declaring “the Joker is in charge” due to the blatant invitation to cheat. This is part of a 1-2 punch scheme to build up bigger margins in the national popular vote for president and then throw out the electoral college so those states can make red states with voter ID irrelevant in presidential elections.

For several years, liberals have self-righteously lectured conservatives on the need to eliminate the Electoral College and award the presidency to whoever wins the popular vote. Last week, they were shocked to lose even that argument, as Donald Trump won both the Electoral College and the popular vote by the exact margins we predicted — 312-226 and 51% to 48%.

However, the landslide would have been even greater if these same liberals had done what they’ve been asking conservatives to do — award their state’s electors based on the National Popular Vote (NPV) rather than the state vote.

In all, 18 liberal states have passed laws agreeing to allocate their electors based on the NPV, but instead, they will hypocritically award their combined 209 electoral votes to Kamala Harris.

After years of pushing conservative states to follow this NPV system, these same states have refused to practice what they preach. Their legislation only applies the NPV if it results in a 270+ electoral vote win, meaning they’re unwilling to follow their own laws unless they can guarantee a win for their side.

The Hypocrisy of the National Popular Vote Compact

These 18 states, that have approved the NPV, should immediately award their electors to Trump, adding 209 electoral votes to his total. But they won’t.

The fine print in these laws says the compact only takes effect if they can pull together 270 electors between them, which would disenfranchise all the other states by making their votes irrelevant. This raises serious concerns about the real motive behind the NPV.

Proponents of the NPV want to boost voter turnout in large, liberal states with lax election laws, which are easier to manipulate. These states often allow voters to vote without ID, send out ballots to outdated rolls, and even let noncitizens vote in local elections — practices that could lead to illegal votes in future federal elections.

Meanwhile, red states have stricter voter ID laws to ensure only legal citizens can vote.

In other words, the liberals behind the NPV aren’t aiming for a fair, proportional system. They want to tilt the playing field in favor of states with loose voting laws, allowing blue states to dominate future elections.

National Popular Vote Scheme's True Goal

If liberals had succeeded in getting the NPV adopted in just three of the seven 2024 swing states, they could have controlled the presidency — if their lax election laws had led to a national majority even without winning states with strong election integrity laws.

For instance, if they had passed similar laws in Michigan and Pennsylvania before this election — something that could have been done with just Democratic votes and a few Republican senators — they would only need Arizona, North Carolina, or Wisconsin to join them to control the entire system.

This would make the votes of 28 red states irrelevant in presidential elections. The NPV system would favor blue states with lenient election laws and undermine states that try to prevent voter fraud. This shift would give liberals a strong advantage in future elections.

Despite these advantages, the NPV still wouldn’t have worked in 2024. Despite the skewed national popular vote in their favor, thanks to relaxed election laws, liberals still lost by millions of votes to Donald Trump.

It’s not that a Republican can’t win in this system, but the NPV would be like giving Democrats a 14-0 lead before the game even begins.

John Pudner is president of Takebackaction.org, a nonprofit home for Americans seeking true political reform. The organization's conservative solutions include: working for voter integrity through steps like voter ID; stopping illicit foreign money via groups from impacting elections; and supporting innovations like Instant Runoff/Final-Five voting to take away the opposition's incentive to fund spoiler libertarian or pro-life candidates, that often allow progressive candidates to win with less than 50% of the vote. Read more John Pudner Reports — Here.