Can Biden Pin Hopes on Guilty Verdict for Trump?

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate on the part of Newsmax.)

Many voters are unlikely to support President Joe Biden again.

Liberals hope that typing "Guilty" 34 times in a row will push just enough anti-Biden voters from Donald Trump to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to give Democrats four more years of power.

A close look at the actual 34 convictions is something like saying, "This kid is bad news, he was convicted on 34 counts of shoplifting."

If it were then explained that the kid stole a package of candy and when arrested he already had opened the pack and was found guilty in seven different cases of stealing a yellow candy, seven cases of stealing a red candy, etc., you would quickly conclude that he should have only faced one charge.

While the dollars are larger, this attempt at splitting one count into 34 is pretty clear even just reading through the charges in a liberal outlet such as this list in Yahoo News – but to give a little more legal explanation beyond what Yahoo wrote:

One $130,000 hush money payment becomes 34 felony convictions by counting as a separate felony: (1) each monthly invoice submitted by Cohen to Trump in February through December 2017 (totaling $130,000); (2) each entry into a Trump business ledger noting payment of these invoices from Trump's then-lawyer as "legal expenses" for each of those months; (3) each entry into a different Trump business ledger for those same monthly reimbursements noting them as "legal expenses"; and (4) check stubs from Trump paying those monthly reimbursements noting them as "legal expenses."

But since most Americans paid little or no attention to the trial according to PBS polling, the only thing they may know is there were 34 guilty counts and assume he did all kinds of things the jury found illegal.

By simply repeating "Guilty on all 34 Counts!" liberals hope a few percent of anti-Biden voters will conclude they "should not vote for a convicted felon" and so choose Kennedy instead of Trump.

Trump’s chances could hinge on countering those lost votes by appealing to anti-Trump voters who believe that convicting one of two major nominees for president is something that happens in Russia or developing countries and refuse to endorse the precedent by voting for the party behind it — giving their votes to Kennedy instead of Biden.

The convictions increased the risk to both Trump and Biden of losing a few percent of their voters to Kennedy.

Biden loses badly on most issues and questions of competence.

Bidenomics, an open border, letting men compete in women’s sports, and being held hostage by antisemitic activists in his own party all put him on the wrong side of 70%-plus issues for Trump, eliminating any realistic chance of his topping 50% in November.

However, not topping 50% isn’t too much of a worry to liberals who are experts at the tactic of using spoilers to win with less.

Since Trump's 2016 election, Democrats have won control of the U.S. Senate and taken back the White House due to a half dozen races in which they did not win a majority of battleground-state voters, instead convincing a few percent of conservative voters to opt for the Libertarian, Constitution or anti-abortion Solidarity Party candidate — so that the Democrat could win with a mere plurality of votes.

For decades, liberals have closed the ballot to spoilers who would take votes away from the Democratic nominee, leaving only right-of-center spoilers to take votes from the Republican.

This means Democrats can win 49-48-3, like Biden did in Wisconsin in 2020 . . . or quite possibly 45-44-11 this year if, on top of the effect of the convictions, they can steer advocates of medical freedom to Kennedy.

Too often, Republicans assume that because the majority of Americans are right-of-center on most issues, they will logically win.

Democratic mega donors along with social media platforms understand the simple math is the same whether they win voters to their side or to the side of a non-Republican spoiler candidate.

The Trump campaign seems, at the very least, to be the first GOP team in recent years to understand the math.

The spoiler strategy was famously debuted by the late Senator Harry Reid’s political machine in Nevada in 1998 with the promotion of the Libertarian and very conservative Natural Law candidates.

These took 11,000 votes from Republican John Ensign to give Reid a 401-vote margin of victory, with only 48% support for Reid of the 437,000 votes cast.

Ironically, it's possible that Nevada will be the beginning of the end of spoiler strategies if voters approve a new system that would stop spoiler candidates by again approving Question 3.

The measure has already passed (two passages are required) in 2022 by a 53% to 47% vote as Nevada was ousting Soros-backed former Governor Steve Sisolak, who attempted to stop the measure. Nevadans, the only voters to reject a sitting governor in 2022, seem to have gotten the math also.

Having publicly predicted both Trump's win in 2016 and loss in 2020 despite my strong endorsement of him, I'm confident in predicting that Biden will not get back to a majority in battleground states.

However, it's too early to predict that he cannot win altogether.

The spoiler may make the difference.

John Pudner is president of Takebackaction.org, a nonprofit home for Americans seeking true political reform. The organization's conservative solutions include: working for voter integrity through steps like voter ID; stopping illicit foreign money via groups from impacting elections; and supporting innovations like Instant Runoff/Final-Five voting to take away the opposition's incentive to fund spoiler libertarian or pro-life candidates, that often allow progressive candidates to win with less than 50% of the vote. Read more John Pudner Reports — Here.