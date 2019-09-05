Founding Fathers Warned About Corrupting Influence of Political Parties

Why do people always have to defend the Democratic Party by bashing the GOP? Or defend the GOP by bashing the Democratic Party? That tells me neither can defend their party.

How many of us have written to their Senators or their Congressional Representative only to receive a pithy reply parroting their political party’s rhetoric? When does my opinion count? Or should I ask if my opinion ever counts to a Senator or a Congressional Representative who is more concerned with conformance to their political party masters?

Our nation’s history is replete with examples of warnings of the corrupting influence of political party loyalty over representation of their constituents or their oath to the constitution:

James Madison warned us of the historical evidence in Federalist No 10: “A zeal for different opinions … divided mankind into parties, inflamed them with mutual animosity, and rendered them much more disposed to vex and oppress each other than to co-operate for their common good.”

Alexander Hamilton tells in Federalist No 16: “Specious arguments of danger to the common liberty could easily be contrived; plausible excuses for the deficiencies of the party could, without difficulty, be invented to alarm the apprehensions, inflame the passions.”

Washington repeatedly warned us in his farewell speech that devotion to the party “serves always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another.”

Abraham Lincoln stated in a speech on January 27, 1838: "there is, even now, something of ill-omen, amongst us. I mean the increasing disregard for law which pervades the country; the growing disposition to substitute the wild and furious passions, in lieu of the sober judgment of Courts."

But is there any difference between either of the major political parties? Are we to believe that both are corrupt to the core driven by their fanatical devotion to the bribes and extortion in the form of the campaign contribution as outlined by Peter Schweitzer in his book “Extortion"? How long would be the list of what either party has accomplished for their constituents in the last year; or would the longest be the list of campaign contributions solicited over the last year?

The promises of the current crop of presidential candidates defy common sense. Does their continued rhetoric parallel socialism’s promises of everything with their resume showing their personal delivery of nothing? Am I the only one who finds it uncanny that the statements by some of our politicians bring into question their level and quality of education or should I say lack of basic high school education in civics, history, or finance? Is this the best our country can offer … or is it the best conformance that the party wants to deliver?

Is the propaganda circus in the congress, fed by the yellow journalism of their surrogates in the media, anything less than insulting to the American citizens? I often wonder if some members of congress do anything except hold press conferences. Will this congress become infamous and forever be known as the “Do Nothing Congress?”

In the meantime this country, that is you, is $22 trillion in debt voted by both sides of the aisle; illegal immigration is epidemic without effective action by any president or congress in the last 30 years; drug use is epidemic with growing deaths of our youth measured by orders of magnitude; our military is involved in endless wars supported by presidents and congress across the political spectrum; since the government became involved, healthcare costs are skyrocketing, student debt is skyrocketing and while cost for eldercare is skyrocketing, quality continues to plummet.

As long as we, the voting constituency, does nothing about the corruption festered by the political parties with their support from the yellow journalism of the media, we fall into their skillful traps of diverting our attention into arguments about political parties rather than real issues. Should we stop party bashing and start to look at our concerns as opposed to the politicians continued use of rhetoric to divert our attention to their version of the Orwellian “Newspeak” as approved by their party’s “thought police”?

Does that make all of us just as guilty?

John M. DeMaggio retired after 30 years of service as a Captain from the U.S. Naval Reserve Intelligence Program. He holds a Bachelor's of Science in Forensic Science from John Jay College and a Master's of Science from Whiting School of Engineering, Johns Hopkins University. Privately consulting in counterterrorism, forensic science, and investigations, he also conducts international counterterrorism training, having retired as a Special Agent in Charge and serving as Co-chairman, Investigative Support and Forensic Subgroup, TSWG, developing interagency counterterrorism technology. He is also an op-ed contributor for The Hill. He previously published "Mitigation of Terrorist Effects on Victims' Motivation" in U.S. Army Counterinsurgency Center Colloquium.