Trump Must Not Ignore Nuclear Threat

President-elect Donald J. Trump is set to assume office on January 20th, 2025. His administration has clearly outlined its priorities for the initial weeks, which include addressing inflation, immigration, energy policies, and reforming the bureaucracy of a bloated and biased government.

These are the issues that resonated with many Americans who voted for the former president. However, there is a pressing issue that affects not just American citizens, but humanity as a whole: the threat of nuclear war.

After reading Nuclear War, A Scenario by Annie Jacobsen, I was struck by the gravity of this danger. Despite previous treaties aimed at reducing the number of nuclear weapons, there remains an alarming stockpile capable of annihilating our species. I strongly encourage everyone to read this well-researched book which, based on science and expert analysis, vividly describes the catastrophic consequences of a nuclear exchange. The scientific community and experts have long warned about this peril, which could lead to the end of civilization as we know it.

It seems as if concerns about nuclear war have faded from public consciousness, being replaced by debates over “global warming”, “global cooling”, or “climate change.” While we are distracted by many other less important issues, the nuclear war threat remains ever-present.

During the Republican National Convention, we were introduced to Kai Trump, a poised and articulate young woman. I urge President Trump to consider the future of his grandchildren, including Kai, when addressing this critical issue.

Engaging with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also has grandchildren, could make this a personal and urgent matter for both leaders.

While it is impossible to predict global events with certainty, we must acknowledge that minor conflicts and misunderstandings can escalate rapidly. Therefore, it is imperative to address the nuclear threat with urgency.

President Trump, please seize this opportunity to be an unexpected leader and visionary on this major issue. Take decisive actions to:

Reduce the number of nuclear weapons globally.

Decrease the number of nuclear missiles on high alert.

Enhance communication and improve relations with Russia to prevent misunderstandings.

The world is more fragile than it seems. Our species is at more risk than ever before.

It is chilling to think that just a handful of men in leadership and advisory positions can make decisions that affect (or destroy) the other 8 billion souls on this special planet.

President Donald J. Trump can help change that if he just puts his mind to it.