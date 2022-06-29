Left's Apathy, Depravity to Blame for Roe Reversal

The overturning of Roe v. Wade, by the U.S. Supreme Court, is causing a lot of emotional response in the United States — and strangely — abroad.

Finger-pointing has been rampant since the June 24 decision and the leak prior to the official release (of the high court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe).

However, don't blame the current Supreme Court, conservatives, or Christianity.

It's also not the doing of former President Donald Trump.

The blame for the reversal of Roe should be placed at the feet of two groups: leftist extremists and the make up of the high court in 1973.

First, many legal experts agree that the decision, as handed down in Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) was flawed.

The ruling has been referred to as "not rooted in any conceivable interpretation of the Constitution."

Not only does the Founding document not mention abortion or any other medical procedure, but nowhere in the Founding Fathers’ writings does anyone mention the right of a mother to terminate a pregnancy.

For 50 years our nation has been following a law with no legal basis to exist.

The 7 justices of that court (the Roe decision was 7 -2) decided to be lawmakers, instead of interpreters.

As far as the general public, acceptance of abortion rights was generally high.

People like me, who are both Christian and conservative, understood that mistakes happen and thought that should be recourse, within reason.

As medical technology improved, our understanding of fetal viability has changed.

A January, 2021 report by the American College of Pediatricians elaborates on how fetuses feel pain. The report concludes by saying: "Medicine's double standard of acknowledging pain capability in wanted premature babies while denying it in unwanted unborn babies of the same gestational age is unconscionable."

In recent years, events occurred that started shifting public sentiment towards abortion.

In 2015, we found out that Planned Parenthood was illegally selling body parts of fetuses. Not only did the media circle the wagons to protect the organization, but additionally the government went after those exposing this illicit activity.

In the past decade, we have seen an increase of calls for legalizing late-term abortions, up to, during and even after, birth. These practices were rejected by a huge majority of Americans, even many abortion supporters.

The 2020 campaign for Virginia governor exposed the desires of the leftist extremists to make abortion available on-demand, even after the baby was born.

There were numerous state laws written to protect fetuses from late term abortions.

These laws were the result of each individual states’ residents wanting their values reflected in their state laws.

Bear in mind, these laws were not attempting to end abortions, but merely restricting the process. Many of these laws were challenged by the left, and the Supreme Court used Roe v. Wade to shoot some of these restrictions down, thereby rejecting the will of the people of the state.

That was one of the many reasons that Donald J. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Knowing that at least two SCOTUS seats would probably open during the four year term, many understood that Hillary would appoint pro-choice judges who would take any controls off abortion.

This understanding enraged this writer toward "never Trumpers" who decided to vote for a third party candidate, or even worse, for Hillary.

True conservatives recognized the ramifications of Trump potentially losing.

His supporters demanded nominations of potential Supreme Court justices who would end the assault on humanity’s weakest members — the unborn and newborn.

Now that Roe has been overturned in part due to Trumps three picks for the high court, the extremists in the Democratic party are using this issue to attempt to drum up votes for an upcoming election that already appears very bleak (for Democrats) due to the ineptitude and incoherency of Team Biden.

Politicians are blatantly outright lying to the ill-informed and uninformed, declaring that abortion has been made illegal. It has not.

The decision to allow, restrict, or prohibit the procedure has merely been sent to the people of each individual state, where it belongs.

Protests nationally have exposed middle America to the left's extremism.

While not respresentative of the majority of Democrats, they do steer the party.

There are women celebrating 20-plus abortions, flinging around bloody dolls, and threatening death or violence to Supreme Court justices.

They previously drove many indifferent people to the anti-abortion side with their depravity and apathy towards the life of a baby.

These women, and the media who support them, need to look in the mirror because they primarily have themselves to blame.

John Cylc is an eight-year U.S. Army veteran focused on conservatism, gun rights and contemporary topics. A Philadelphia native, he currently resides with his wife and youngest son in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in beautiful East Tennessee.