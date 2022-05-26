Misplaced Blame Prevents Real Solutions to Mass Shootings

May 24, 2022 is a day that won't soon be forgotten by the Uvalde, Texas community, especially its families. The deaths of 19 students and two teachers were not an opportunity for political jostling, but it didn't take long for the rhetoric to begin.

The never-ending cycle continues:

Tragedy.

Misplaced blame.

No changes.

Repeat.

The attacks always begin before the facts are gathered. Second Amendment defenders are put on their heels and both sides dig in. Nothing will ever be solved because one side only considers one solution.

Until that changes, nothing will.

I wrote a column after a previous school shooting, full of nothing but separate facts.

Together, these facts comprised a story, one that is continuously ignored by the anti-gun politicians and media.

Sadly, they see these shootings as an opportunity to advance their cause.

That is the inherent difference between the two sides of this argument.

The left wants to merely restrict rights and remove privately-owned firearms. Most people, including those who are pro-Second Amendment, want to find a solution and fix the problem.

However, the anti-gun crowd has the support of the media in pushing an emotional, rather than fact-based, argument. This helps them influence a large portion of the population that is uninformed about the issue. The media purposefully does not share the relevant facts.

The pro-gun community knows that evil will always find a way to kill innocents.

We know that guns are merely a tool, but one that good guys can use to stop bad guys.

Properly trained police, teachers, or volunteers could not only be a defense against attackers in schools, but also a deterrent.

Most bad guys avoid places where armed resistance might be located. I know many veterans in my community who would gladly volunteer to post outside of a school every day.

In Uvalde, the gunman apparently entered through an unlocked back door.

That is inexcusable. How have school systems not secured their facilities?

These may be deaths laid at the feet of convenience or complacency.

There are solutions out there to stop school shootings, but political ideology gets in the way. Just as it is not the car that we blame when a drunk driver kills people, it is not the gun that kills children. It is the person squeezing that trigger.

No one blamed airplanes for Sept. 11, 2001. It was the terrorists.

Don't focus your blame and anger at an inanimate object.

Be mad at any school administrator or staff that props open or allows unlocked doors.

Be mad at school boards and politicians who have not yet fortified their community school doors. Be mad at the society that celebrates fatherless families. Be mad at the culture that mocks religion and forces any semblance of God out of schools.

Be mad at the political groups that devalue life by promoting killing unborn children, even after birth. Be mad at the government that ensures only bad guys have guns in places that hold the most vulnerable treasures, our children.

Be mad at the arrogance of those who have personal armed security around them 24/7 while they defund police. Be mad at all the killers.

The Uvalde shooter chose a gun. He could have picked a bomb, a truck, or fire. I have yet to see the media or the left place the blame on any of those objects when used.

John Cylc is an eight-year U.S. Army veteran focused on conservatism, gun rights and contemporary topics. A Philadelphia native, he currently resides with his wife and youngest son in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in beautiful East Tennessee. He is the founder/editor of ThirteenFox.com, and a previous contributor to LifeZette.com and TheFederalist.com. To read more of his reports — Click Here Now.