Most Competitive House Race, Virginia's 2nd District, Now Leaning GOP

The U.S. House race widely dubbed the most competitive in America is now leaning Republican in the twilight days of the campaign.

A month ago, a Christopher Newport University poll showed that among likely voters in Virginia’s 2nd District (Eastern Shore-Norfolk), two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans were tied with 45 per cent each.

Since then, the strong campaign efforts on Kiggan’s behalf by popular Gov. Glenn Youngkin has boosted GOP enthusiasm that U.S. Navy veteran Kiggans will put the 2nd District back in their hands after four years.

“The 2nd was one of Gov, Youngkin’s best districts [53 to 45 percent] in last year’s [gubernatorial] election,” Jim Parmelee, chairman of the Northern Virginia Republican Political Action Committee, told Newsmax over the weekend.

Former Virginia Gov. and onetime Republican National Chairman Jim Gilmore agreed.

In his words, “The Second is a good district for a Republican pickup and Kiggans is a superb candidate. We should win this one.”

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax.


