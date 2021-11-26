WHO Skipped Letter in Greek Alphabet Rather Than Call It 'Variant Xi'

After several published reports Friday that the World Health Organization was going to dub the newly-discovered COVID mutation “Variant Nu,” the WHO actually skipped two letters in the Greek alphabet and officially labeled it “Variant Omicron.”

In so doing, the UN agency actually skipped two letters in the Greek alphabet that have yet to be used for a variant: Nu, and the next letter before Omicron, Xi.

With evidence now overwhelming that the COVID-19 had its origins in a lab in Wuhan, several observers began speculating that the WHO did not want to offend Chinese President Xi Xinping by using a Greek letter that happens to be his name in the christening of the new variant.

WHO’s history of deference to China is well-known. Last year, citing Taiwan’s excellent record of fighting COVID, prize-winning reporter Yvonne Tong of Hong Kong TV’s “The Pulse” — asked WHO Assistant Director-General Bruce Aylward whether the WHO should reconsider Taiwan's bid for membership. China has long opposed letting Taiwan become a member of the WHO.

Aylward claimed he did not hear the question. When Tong offered to repeat it, he said "let's move to another one then." But Tong was adamant on inquiring about Taiwan. Aylward was then either disconnected or hung up.

“Objectively, if it’s not going to be Nu, this variant should be named the "Xi variant," if non-political rules for the next Greek letter apply,” businessman and State Department lecturer John Sitilides, a fluent Greek speaker, told Newsmax, “Yet WHO skipped Xi, jumped right to Omicron. Who will ask the WHO why?”

Newsmax did contact the press office in Geneva and inquired why. We are awaiting an answer.

