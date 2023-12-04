×
Tags: white house | jake sullivan | spain | intelligence | spies | u.s. | leak
WH Mum on Spanish Intel Agents Charged With Spying for US

spain map
Spain map (Dreamstime)

John Gizzi By Monday, 04 December 2023 07:46 PM EST

Barely hours after news broke Monday morning of what could easily be Spain's biggest diplomatic crisis with the United States, the White House had no comment on whether two Spanish intelligence agents were leaking information to the U.S.

"I have no comment on that report today," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House on Monday afternoon.

On Monday morning, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles stunned the world by confirming reports of the intelligence agents allegedly leaking classified information to the U.S.

Her confirmation came soon after the publication El Confidencial reported the leaks and said various intelligence agents were under investigation.

The Spanish government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is reportedly furious at the U.S. and reports of a "diplomatic crisis" between Washington and Madrid are beginning to appear in the European press.

The last major information scandal in the Spain's National Intelligence Center (CNI), according to Alyssa McMurtry of the Turkish news agency AA (Anadolu Agency), "took place in 2007 when Roberto Florez, a spy, was arrested for selling information to Russia about the CNI, as well as revealing the secret identities of dozens of operatives from Spain and other nations."

Florez was condemned to 12 years in prison in 2010.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Barely hours after news broke Monday morning of what could easily be Spain's biggest diplomatic crisis with the United States, the White House had no comment on whether two Spanish intelligence agents were leaking information to the U.S.
white house, jake sullivan, spain, intelligence, spies, u.s., leak, classified, information
Monday, 04 December 2023 07:46 PM
