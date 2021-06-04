What Will Former Texas GOP Chair Allen West Do Now?

In a move that surprised few among Republican activists in Texas, Allen West resigned as state party chairman Friday morning and sent out strong signals he would seek some statewide office in 2022.

Although there was considerable speculation West would challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for renomination next year, several West-watchers insisted to Newsmax that the former Florida U.S. representative and swashbuckling conservative would end up running for the office of state land commissioner (which incumbent George P. Bush is vacating to run for state attorney general).

''[Former State Sen.] Don Huffines is challenging Gov. Abbott from the right and Abbott has Donald Trump’s endorsement,'' one GOP source in Austin told us. ''Since Lt. Gov. [Dan] Patrick is running for reelection, the only open office for West is land commissioner.''

Seeking statewide office, West told reporters, is "one of the things that I have to go to the Lord in prayer." He said it would be "very disingenuous with so many people that have asked me to consider something" not to explore a run.

From West’s single term in Congress and his work promoting veterans to seek office nationwide (he is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel), he has a widespread network of potential contributors.

A major obstacle if he decides to run for land commissioner is the very likely candidacy of State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, also a stalwart conservative (lifetime American Conservative Union rating: 96 percent) and a practicing physician.

The office of land commissioner is the oldest of any government office in the Lone Star State and oversees disaster relief, state properties and the Alamo.

