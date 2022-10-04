Bombshell Abortion Charge Doesn't Dent Herschel Walker

In politics, under traditional circumstances, the charge that a candidate had once paid for a girlfriend’s abortion would be a killer — especially in the final month before an election.

But, so far at least, that is not the case with Herschel Walker and the spectacular accusation that the Republican nominee for U.S. Senator from Georgia paid for the abortion of a girlfriend in 2009.

In the 36 hours since the Daily Beast published the accusation, which Walker branded false, the onetime University of Georgia football great had what his campaign called a “record-breaking” fund-raising day: $182,000, $50,000 of which came in during Walker’s appearances on Sean Hannity’s TV program to answer the charges.

In addition, pro-family groups show no sign of abandoning Walker in his neck-and-neck contest with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“We’ve seen this movie before,” Ralph Reed of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, told reporters, “They’re trying to take down a good man.”

“Herschel Walker has denied these allegations in the strongest possible terms and we stand firmly alongside him,” Mallory Carroll of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List told reporters Tuesday.

The same unbending support for Walker was voiced by national Republicans. Sen. Rick Scott, R.-Fla, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said: “Republicans stand with him.”

Coupled with the Daily Beast charge regarding abortion (for which Walker told Hannity he intends to file a libel suit) are the sudden and unexpected salvos from the Republican hopeful’s son Christian.

In tweets that seemed to catch all off guard, the younger Walker claimed that his father “lived a life of DESTROYING other people’s lives. How dare you.”

“[H]OW DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some moral, Christian, upright man,” Christian Walker tweeted.

The elder Walker replied only that “I will always love my son.” Supporters of his told reporters that Christian was “a mixed up kid” who had “issues of his own.” Others pointed out that Christian had been supporting his father until two days ago and had tweeted favorably about other Republicans such as Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax.


