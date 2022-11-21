SportClips Helps Vets Get Higher Education

"Do you want to help a veteran get a good education — and with it, a good job?" Gordon Logan asked Newsmax rhetorically, "Then help us."

By "us," the Vietnam veteran and retired U.S. Air Force officer means SportClips. Now preparing to celebrate its 30th birthday next year, SportClips is a chain of salons nationwide that provide haircuts with panache — hot-steamed towels, massaging shampoo, and neck and shoulder treatment.

But there is something else SportClips provides and it lasts longer than its precision haircuts. Last year, the chain raised more than $11.4 million for since the program was started in 2013. Roughly 2,400 scholarships were awarded to veterans who were returning home. Those who wore the uniform in Iraq, Afghanistan or elsewhere, or who served stateside, were given fresh opportunities to study computer science, healthcare related topics, or business administration. Others went on to become proficient in medical law or to serve as physician's assistants.

Logan told us how he got the idea in 2008 after hearing about Operation Uplink — the program for phone calls from men and women deployed abroad to their loved ones in the US, completely free of charge.

"We didn't have anything like that when I was in Vietnam," he said, recalling the technology for such communication had not yet been developed. "But what I kept thinking about was this idea of doing something for those serving and for absolutely nothing in return."

Out of this, Logan recalled, came the idea of simply asking for small donations from customers at SportClips. In so doing, the chain of 1,900 barbershops in all 50 states and Canada became partners with the VFW "Help The Hero" program to provide scholarships for veterans.

Now, 80% of donations for the scholarships comes from customers of SportClips. In one day, more than $125,000 was raised for veterans' scholarships. On Veterans Day, the chain offers haircuts for free for those who are on active duty with the U.S. military.

"So when you're stopping in for a haircut, just pay a little bit extra for the vets," Logan told us. "It's really a small price to pay for what they've done for us."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.