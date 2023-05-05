Returns Show British "Red Wall" Swinging From Right to Left

In the United Kingdom, "Red Wall" is the term used to characterize largely blue-collar voters who historically supported Britain’s left-wing Labour Party, then voted in droves for Brexit (leaving the European Union) in 2012, and gave the Conservative Party under Boris Johnson a resounding majority in parliament in 2019.

But on Thursday, the Red Wall — largely concentrated in the Midlands and Northern England — came back decisively to Labour in municipal elections throughout the country.

The most dramatic sign of the swing of the Red Wall back to the left was in the town of Medway, in which Labour took 33 of the 55 seats on the Town Council and thus won their first majority there since 1998.

"You blew the doors off," Labour Party leader Sir Keith Starmer told local campaigners in Medway on Tuesday night.

Overall, Labour gained more than 800 seats that were on the ballot nationwide on Thursday.

With polls almost universally showing Labour leading the ruling conservatives by double digits in national elections scheduled for next year, Sir Keith is in line to become the United Kingdom’s first Labour prime minister in 14 years.

"The pundits and the Conservative leadership completely misunderstand what happened at the polls Thursday," Nigel Farage, father of the historic Brexit vote and leader of the new Reform Party, told Newsmax the following morning, "This is the Red Wall being fed up with the Conservatives and moving back to Labour."

He added that the time was ripe for a new right-of-center to offer fresh alternative to disenchanted blue-collar voters who supported Brexit and the Conservatives under Johnson in the 2019 general election.

Farage and others on the right agreed that tax increases under two of the last three Conservative prime ministers were a major factor in the party’s downfall at the polls Thursday.

Under Boris Johnson and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, there have been tax increases of 2 percent in two years — roughly the same as Labour Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown oversaw in 10 years.

