State Dept. to Newsmax: Kremlin Coup Plot in Ukraine 'Deeply Concerning'

Less than 24 hours after British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stunned the world by charging that Russia was plotting to depose Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a pro-Russian politician, the U.S. State Department made clear to Newsmax it believed the coup was in the works.

Over the weekend, Truss charged that the Kremlin was plotting to replace Zelenskyy with pro-Russian politician (and former Ukraine member of parliament) Yevhen Murayev, following a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The foreign secretary also went a step further by releasing information from British intelligence that four former Ukrainian cabinet ministers were allegedly working with Russian intelligence on the planning of a strike against the Zelenskyy government.

“This kind of plotting is deeply concerning,” said top State Department spokesperson Ned Price. “The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we stand with our democratically-elected partners in Ukraine.”

As to how the U.S. could confirm the accuracy of Truss’ warning, Price simply said: “I’m not going to get into intelligence matters.”

“We will not tolerate the Kremlin plot to install pro-Russian leadership in Ukraine,” tweeted Truss.

