Trump Republican Unseats 7-Term Legislator in Virginia

In what was by far the most discussed result from either party Tuesday night in Virginia’s primaries for the House of Delegates, attorney and Trump supporter Wren Williams unseated seven-term incumbent Charles Poindexter by a landslide — 63%.

Williams, former chairman of the Patrick County Republican Party, was very much involved in Trump’s challenge of the outcome of the 2020 election.

He campaigned proudly on his role in the challenge to Joe Biden’s election and criticized Poindexter for not joining with him in that effort.

At a time when seasoned politicians are falling out of favor with the public, Poindexter, 79, clearly suffered from his long-term incumbency.

Along with associating himself closely with Trump, Williams campaigned as a hard-core conservative. He championed local control of education, vowed to take on insurance companies for "profiting from our pain," and said it was time to "push back on the liberal pro-abortion agenda."

