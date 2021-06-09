×
Tags: Donald Trump | trump | virginia | wren williams

Trump Republican Unseats 7-Term Legislator in Virginia

charles poindexter speaks with head down
Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Franklin, during House session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Steve Helber/AP)

By Wednesday, 09 June 2021 11:02 AM

In what was by far the most discussed result from either party Tuesday night in Virginia’s primaries for the House of Delegates, attorney and Trump supporter Wren Williams unseated seven-term incumbent Charles Poindexter by a landslide — 63%.

Williams, former chairman of the Patrick County Republican Party, was very much involved in Trump’s challenge of the outcome of the 2020 election.

He campaigned proudly on his role in the challenge to Joe Biden’s election and criticized Poindexter for not joining with him in that effort.

At a time when seasoned politicians are falling out of favor with the public, Poindexter, 79, clearly suffered from his long-term incumbency.

Along with associating himself closely with Trump, Williams campaigned as a hard-core conservative. He championed local control of education, vowed to take on insurance companies for "profiting from our pain," and said it was time to "push back on the liberal pro-abortion agenda."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


John-Gizzi
Wednesday, 09 June 2021 11:02 AM
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

