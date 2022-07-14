×
Tags: trump | michigan | dixon poll | primary | whitmer

County Chairman: 'Trump's Endorsement Won't Mean Much In Michigan's Primary Now'

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

John Gizzi By Thursday, 14 July 2022 01:45 PM EDT

As much as Donald Trump's endorsement packs a punch in Republican primaries this year, the former president is now unlikely to endorse anyone in the crowded Republican primary for governor of Michigan.

"Trump's endorsement won't mean much in Michigan's primary now," Ingham County (Lansing) GOP Chairman Tom Klunzinger told Newsmax on Wednesday, "More than 70 percent participated in early voting in the Republican primary in 2020 and that percentage will likely be exceeded by Aug. 2 [the primary date]."

Sources among Michigan Republicans told Newsmax that if Trump does anything before the balloting Aug. 2, it will be to repeat two early words of praise for conservative TV commentator Tudor Dixon.

According to a just completed MIRS/Mitchell Research Poll, Dixon leads among likely GOP primary voters with 26%, followed by real estate broker Ryan Kelley with 15%, multi-millionaire auto dealer Kevin Rinke at 13%, and chiropractor Garrett Soldano, 13%.

The winner will face Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, considered a top Republican target because of her hard-nosed lockdown policies when COVID-19 was raging. In addition, inflation — which is particularly high in the Wolverine State — is expected to hurt Whitmer and other Democrats.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


John-Gizzi
Thursday, 14 July 2022 01:45 PM
