Will Trump 'Bring Jimmy Home' After Iranian Regime Murdered Him?

Ten months after Jamshid "Jimmy" Sharmahd was executed by the Iranian regime, the remains of the software engineer, father of two and permanent U.S. resident have yet to be returned to his family in the United States.

"[The regime] made all kinds of ridiculous charges against my father, they killed him, and now they won't send his remains home," daughter Gazelle Sharmahd told Newsmax on Tuesday during a break from a conference of regime opponents in Washington, D.C.

Gazelle singled out former President Joe Biden and top officials at the U.S. State Department for, in her words, "making zero effort — zero — to try to free my father from imprisonment and torture during Biden's entire four years as president."

Along with Biden, the daughter of the slain dissident criticized Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former Biden administration officials Robert Malley and Ariane Tabatabai for failing to pursue the release of her father from captivity in Tehran.

Tabatabai is an Iranian-American who was a senior policy adviser to the U.S. Department of Defense — recently renamed the Department of War — and Malley was the lead negotiator on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, later abrogated during the first Trump administration.

"Jimmy" Sharmahd was born in Iran but moved to Germany with his family at the age of 7. There he became an engineer and soon set up his own successful software company. In 2003, he moved to the Los Angeles area and soon became a permanent U.S. resident (or green card holder).

"My father hated the mullahs and what they were doing to his country," Gazelle Sharmahd recalled, "and that's why he became active in the opposition in the U.S." Jimmy Sharmahd supported the monarchist group, which seeks to return Reza Pahlavi, the son of the last Shah of Iran, to power in Tehran. His support was primarily technical — crafting website designs as well as television and radio programming for Tondar, or Thunder, the monarchist opposition group.

Denounced as a "CIA agent" by the regime and reportedly the target of at least one assassination attempt by its agents in the U.S., Jimmy Sharmahd was kidnapped while waiting in Dubai for a connecting flight to India.

Jimmy Sharmahd's capture and forced return to Iran strikingly foretold a similar saga a month later: the kidnapping and forced deportation of Paul Rusesabagina, famed as the hero of the film "Hotel Rwanda," also awaiting a connecting flight in Dubai, in August 2020. Rusesabagina — like Sharmahd, a U.S. resident — was tried and convicted in Rwanda of treason, arson, and murder. Reportedly at the private urging of Biden, Rwandan President Paul Kagame commuted his sentence and ordered Rusesabagina returned to the U.S.

Jimmy Sharmahd was not so fortunate. Imprisoned in Iran and charged with revealing "classified information" on missile sites run by the Iran Revolutionary Guards in 2017 — while he was living and working in the U.S. — Sharmahd was tortured to the limit of human endurance and died in October 2024.

Asked if she felt that President Donald Trump and his administration would make an effort to finally get her father's remains returned to his family, Gazelle Sharmahd replied, "If he was aware of the circumstances of his kidnapping and death, I feel certain he would. After more than four years, it is time to bring Jimmy home."

