Trump Embraces Italy's New Leftist Government

President Trump has given his full blessing to Italy’s new government — even though the politician known as “the Italian Donald Trump” was forced from government and a decidedly left-of-center government now rules in Rome.

The White House revealed on Friday that the president spoke the day before to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte about “bilateral issues.”

At the same time, a State Department spokesman told reporters that “we have confidence in Italy’s robust democratic institutions and look forward to continuing our close cooperation with Italy’s newly-formed government.”

The same spokesman hailed Italy as “a steadfast and active Transatlantic partner, including as a NATO ally and member of the G-7.”

Last month, then-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini withdrew the support of his League Party for Conte’s government in the hope of forcing new elections. Salvini, a hard-line opponent of illegal immigration, is frequently likened to Trump in the Italian press.

Rather than resign and submit the country to elections, Conte formed a new government with the Five-Star Movement — the anti-government party that was partner to the League in the former government — and the leftist Democratic Party (PD).