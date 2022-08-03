×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump impeachment | meijer | gibbs

Trump-Backed Gibbs Takes Out Rep. Meijer in Michigan

john gibbs speaks into a microphone
John Gibbs talks to the media as Michigan primary election results continue to roll in during his watch party at Re/Max of Grand Rapids, Mich., late Tuesday, Aug. 2. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

John Gizzi By Wednesday, 03 August 2022 06:34 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

In one of the biggest upsets in any of the four states holding primaries Tuesday, freshman Republican Rep. Peter Meijer went down in defeat in Michigan’s 3rd District (Grand Rapids).

In what is becoming an increasingly familiar story in GOP primaries this year, Meijer became the 6th House Republican to vote for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment and to go down in defeat at the hands of a Trump-endorsed opponent — in this case, John Gibbs, who served in the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Trump.

But Gibbs’ 53 to 47% triumph is especially stunning in that it was achieved by taking out someone who is a household name in western Michigan.

The son of billionaire supermarket magnate Hank Meijer, he is the fourth generation in his Dutch-American family to work in the family business. Meijer Supermarkets are familiar sites in western Michigan.

But the name and family connections were not enough for the congressman. When Meijer voted for Trump’s impeachment last year, polls showed that as many as 40% of likely Republican primary voters wanted a new congressman.

In the final two weeks of the campaign, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) unleashed $425,000 in TV spots slamming Gibbs as “too conservative” and “handpicked” to run by Trump — comments sure to be viewed favorably by primary voters. (Michigan has no party registration and voters select which primary they want to participate.)

Meijer denounced the DCCC broadsides as hypocritical.

Gibbs, who would be the Wolverine State’s first Black Republican House member, now faces a stronger-than-usual challenge from Democrat and attorney Hillary Scholten (who drew 47% of the vote against Meijer in 2020).

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
In one of the biggest upsets in any of the four states holding primaries Tuesday, freshman Republican Rep. Peter Meijer went down in defeat in Michigan's 3rd District (Grand Rapids)
trump impeachment, meijer, gibbs
293
2022-34-03
Wednesday, 03 August 2022 06:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved