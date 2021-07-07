×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Donald Trump | trump | fossella | staten island | gop

Trump Helped NY's Ex-Rep. Fossella Make Stunning Comeback

vito fosella leaves courthouse
Then-Rep. Vito Fossella, R-N.Y., exits the Alexandria General Court in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By Wednesday, 07 July 2021 06:04 AM Current | Bio | Archive

The endorsement of Donald Trump was a key ingredient in the political comeback of ex-Rep. Vito Fossella in the race for Staten Island Borough President.

With all absentee ballots counted Tuesday, Fossella — driven from Congress 13 years ago by scandal — won the Republican nomination for Borough President by 290 votes out of more than 18,000 cast.

New York GOP sources generally agreed that Trump’s endorsement was pivotal to Fossella’s narrow win over City Councilman Steven Matteo — especially since the former congressman only entered the race in March after Matteo had lined up much of the Staten Island GOP organization.

"President Trump was gracious enough to support me," Fossella told the New York Post. 

In 2008, when he was considered a young congressman to watch, Fossella was arrested on charges of drunken driving in Northern Virginia. It was subsequently revealed that he had a second family in the Washington D.C., suburbs and this led to his resignation from Congress.

But Fossella, now 56, reconciled with wife Mary Pat. He also remained active in GOP politics and finally made his comeback when the borough presidency became open this year.

The New York Conservative Party, which holds Row C on the Empire State ballot, always backed Fossella in his races for Congress. In large part because of his late entry into the borough president race, however, the Conservative endorsement went instead to self-help author and former Richmond County (Staten Island) GOP Chairman Leticia Remauro, who placed third in the Republican primary behind Fossella and Matteo.

Democrats have a strong contender in attorney-businessman Mark Murphy, son of the late Democrat Rep. (1962-80) Jack Murphy. In 2012, the young Murphy drew 46% of the vote against then-GOP Rep. Michael Grimm.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
The endorsement of Donald Trump was a key ingredient in the political comeback of ex-Rep. Vito Fossella in the race for Staten Island Borough President. With all absentee ballots counted Tuesday, Fossella...
trump, fossella, staten island, gop
306
2021-04-07
Wednesday, 07 July 2021 06:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved