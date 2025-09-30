WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tim ryan | ohio | governor | vivek ramaswamy | jd vance | amy acton | poll
CORRESPONDENT

Ohio Dems Dilemma: Will Rep. Tim Ryan Run for Governor or Won't He?

John Gizzi By Tuesday, 30 September 2025 07:13 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

In either a few days or weeks, Ohio Democrats will know whether their prayers are answered or not when former Rep. Tim Ryan decides on a bid for governor in 2026.

Ryan, a self-styled "Roosevelt Catholic Democrat" who represented blue-collar Mahoning County for 20 years in the House, is widely considered the Democrat with the best chance of winning the governorship against biotech billionaire and certain Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy.

In the 2022 U.S. Senate race, Ryan drew a strong 47% against Republican and Vice President-to-be JD Vance. The most recent Emerson College poll showed him trailing Ramaswamy among likely voters statewide by 48% to 41%.

Ryan, 52, had initially signaled he would make a decision on running this week. But recently, the former congressman told Columbus 10TV he may take a few more weeks to "mull it over." The filing deadline to run is Feb. 4.

Meanwhile, Dr. Amy Acton, former state health director, has raised over $1 million and insists she is in the race for the Democrat nomination to stay. Acton, who is considered more liberal than Ryan, has the endorsement of former two-term Gov. Dick Celeste and the remaining members of his inner circle — known as "the Celestials."

Emerson College's latest poll showed Ramaswamy leading Acton by 48.7% to 39.4% statewide.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
In either a few days or weeks, Ohio Democrats will know whether their prayers are answered or not when former Rep. Tim Ryan decides on a bid for governor in 2026.
tim ryan, ohio, governor, vivek ramaswamy, jd vance, amy acton, poll, 2026 elections
235
2025-13-30
Tuesday, 30 September 2025 07:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved