Ohio Dems Dilemma: Will Rep. Tim Ryan Run for Governor or Won't He?

In either a few days or weeks, Ohio Democrats will know whether their prayers are answered or not when former Rep. Tim Ryan decides on a bid for governor in 2026.

Ryan, a self-styled "Roosevelt Catholic Democrat" who represented blue-collar Mahoning County for 20 years in the House, is widely considered the Democrat with the best chance of winning the governorship against biotech billionaire and certain Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy.

In the 2022 U.S. Senate race, Ryan drew a strong 47% against Republican and Vice President-to-be JD Vance. The most recent Emerson College poll showed him trailing Ramaswamy among likely voters statewide by 48% to 41%.

Ryan, 52, had initially signaled he would make a decision on running this week. But recently, the former congressman told Columbus 10TV he may take a few more weeks to "mull it over." The filing deadline to run is Feb. 4.

Meanwhile, Dr. Amy Acton, former state health director, has raised over $1 million and insists she is in the race for the Democrat nomination to stay. Acton, who is considered more liberal than Ryan, has the endorsement of former two-term Gov. Dick Celeste and the remaining members of his inner circle — known as "the Celestials."

Emerson College's latest poll showed Ramaswamy leading Acton by 48.7% to 39.4% statewide.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.