Texas GOP Primaries Signal MAGA Shift in US House

With results coming in from the Texas Republican primaries Tuesday night, Republicans' ranks in the next U.S. House will be more in the MAGA mold and less in that of traditional conservative Republicans in Congress.

In the 26th District (North Texas), Brandon Gill, son-in-law of nationally-known conservative author Dinesh D'Souza, topped an 11-candidate field with 58%.

Gill, 30, proudly carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and raised funds nationwide in part through the contacts of D'Souza, with whom Gill worked on the controversial film "2000 Mules," which claims widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

MAGA Republicans consider Gill, who only moved from Abilene into the district a year ago, an "upgrade" over retiring Rep. Michael Burgess, widely considered an "establishment" Republican and ally of former President George W. Bush.

In claiming victory, Gill told cheering supporters he would go to Congress "and join some of the best, hard-core conservative fighters we've got there."

In the 23rd District (San Antonio), three-term Rep. Tony Gonzales managed 45% in the primary and will thus be forced to compete with runner-up (24.7%) Brandon Herrera in a run-off May 28.

There was nationwide reporting last year when the State Republican Committee voted to censure Gonzales for his votes in favor of gun safety legislation, the same-sex marriage bill essentially writing into law the Supreme Court decision upholding the union of same-sex couples as marriage, and refusal to support conservative swashbuckler Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as U.S. House Speaker.

Herrera and three other Republicans hit these votes hard. But Herrera, who has raised funds online for pro-Second Amendment groups, had an advantage in fundraising.

All three runner-ups are expected to endorse him in what is sure to be a hard-fought runoff.

The two Texas primaries came on the same day that Alabama, forced to redraw its districts to guarantee a new Black-majority district, had a primary contest between two-term GOP Reps. Jerry Carl and Barry Moore.

Moore had the backing of the House Freedom Caucus and campaigned alongside fellow Freedom Caucus Members Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., He also opposed funding for Ukraine and reminded voters he was the first elected official in Alabama to endorse Trump.

Carl, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, told constituents in the 1st District how he had brought federal dollars back to South Alabama.

In a district that was primarily Carl's turf before redistricting, Moore won a narrow victory.

In the next few months, there will be more contested House primaries such as these and their outcome is likely to determine the nature of the next House Republican Conference.

