Taiwan Tells Ramaswamy to Get Lost on Semi-Conductors

Nearly a year ago, as an active Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy stirred up some controversy when he said his policy as president would be to support Taiwan until the U.S. has achieved independence in the production of semi-conductors — more than half the global production of which comes from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

"Our interests include Taiwan until we have achieved semiconductor independence [emphasis added]," biotech billionaire Ramaswamy told reporters last summer, "[A]fter the end of my first term, we will be in a position to say our commitments will be different. [Chinese strongman] Xi Jinping will not go for Taiwan until the end of my first term."

Controversial, all right, considering that all of his Republican rivals pledged full support for the island nation against any attack by China, and President Joe Biden on several occasions said he would stand by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 (which commits the U.S. to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack).

Given that Ramaswamy is still a major figure in the Republican Party and often mentioned as a prospective vice-presidential running mate to Donald Trump or possible Cabinet member, his unique stand on Taiwan — supporting it only until the U.S. can match its semiconductor production — is still discussed.

On Sunday in Taiwan, a top official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carefully, but decisively, dismissed Ramaswamy's position.

"We have no concern about it," Ministry spokeswoman Catherine Y.M. Hsu, director general of the Department of International Information Services at the Foreign Ministry, told Newsmax, quickly adding that "we won't comment on the statements of individual [U.S.] politicians."

Hsu did note, however, that there have been some sentiments in the U.S. for destruction of Taiwan's major semi-conductor company to keep the technology from the Chinese in the event of a successful invasion. As Ramaswamy was making his statement on Taiwan last year, Trump's former national security adviser Robert O'Brien suggested the U.S. would support the destruction of Taiwan's largest industry rather than let it be captured in the event China overran its neighbor.

"The United States and its allies are never going to let those factories fall into Chinese hands," O'Brien told Semafor's Steve Clemons, but also said "Now, let's face it: that's never going to happen" — suggesting the U.S. and Taiwan's allies in the Pacific would thwart any Chinese invader.

Hsu also told us that Taiwan has "great confidence" in its friendship with the U.S. and "it is more rock solid than ever before, with successful trade talks, close military cooperation, and the sale of protective arms to Taiwan."