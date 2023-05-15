Taiwan's Parliament Speaker Hits Back At Countries Switching Allegiance to China

Just over a month after Honduras became the latest Latin American nation to switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China, the president of the Taiwanese parliament told Newsmax on Tuesday that the government of leftist President Xiomara Castro should consider instead a "one-Taiwan policy," as well as a "one-China policy."

"I think we have different interpretations for Taiwan," said Yuan (Parliament) President You Si-kun at a luncheon in Washington, D.C.

He cited the "one-China policy" of countries that recognize the Communist government in Beijing and explained that those who support it often say "China is one China and Taiwan is part of China. I disagree with that principle. I believe that our people and our country have more than that approach to diplomatic recognition of Taiwan."

"I also agree with the 'one-China policy,' but I would add 'one Taiwan' as well," You emphasized.

By recognizing an independent nation as Taiwan, nations could still recognize China but not accept the dictum of President Xi Jinping that Taiwan is part of the "motherland" and therefore must be reunited with mainland China.

In citing his disagreement with the "one China" policy that includes eventual absorption of his country, You — the Taiwanese equivalent of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — said that the Biden administration and other governments worldwide should simply accept a "one Taiwan" policy as well.

Honduras' announcement that it was switching its recognition from Taipei to Beijing leaves Taiwan with 13 countries that formally recognize it over China. In the last several years, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica have all dropped Taiwan in favor of China.

Taiwanese officials have long noted that China is trying to lure Central American nations to recognize it with promises of financial investment. Honduras' decision came as it was holding negotiations with China on building a hydroelectric dam.

