×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: steve scalise | house | speaker | jim jordan | majority leader
CORRESPONDENT

Scalise Wins Secret Ballot for Speaker

John Gizzi By Wednesday, 11 October 2023 12:22 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The House GOP conference finished its secret ballot Wednesday afternoon, making House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., the nominee to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Scalise won the nomination over House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on a 113-99 vote, with eight voting for other candidates and three voting present.Scalise, who was elected to the House in 2007 , was chairman of the Republican Study Committee before being selected for leadership in 2014.

Scalise previously sustained near-fatal injuries after being shot at a congressional baseball practice in in 2017.

The House Conference also rejected a motion to require 217 Republican votes for a candidate before the ballot goes to the House floor.

Under GOP rules, the conference is now expected to support the winner of the secret ballot.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
The House GOP conference finished its secret ballot Wednesday afternoon, making House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., the nominee to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
steve scalise, house, speaker, jim jordan, majority leader
150
2023-22-11
Wednesday, 11 October 2023 12:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved