Scalise Wins Secret Ballot for Speaker

The House GOP conference finished its secret ballot Wednesday afternoon, making House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., the nominee to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Scalise won the nomination over House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on a 113-99 vote, with eight voting for other candidates and three voting present.Scalise, who was elected to the House in 2007 , was chairman of the Republican Study Committee before being selected for leadership in 2014.

Scalise previously sustained near-fatal injuries after being shot at a congressional baseball practice in in 2017.

The House Conference also rejected a motion to require 217 Republican votes for a candidate before the ballot goes to the House floor.

Under GOP rules, the conference is now expected to support the winner of the secret ballot.

