WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: steve daines | antisemetism | jewish philanthropy | colleges
CORRESPONDENT

Will Defunding Protesting Universities Be Big GOP Issue in Fall?

protest
Protest (Getty Images)

John Gizzi By Friday, 03 May 2024 05:19 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Republican candidates may soon begin calling for a cutoff of federal funding for colleges and universities that tolerate and encourage protests against Israel.

That's what Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, hinted at on Thursday morning.

Daines said that he and his fellow Senate Republican leaders "made a full-throated condemnation of the antisemitism and the hate against Jewish people that is going on at campuses across the country."

"It's reprehensible what is happening," he added.

Elaborating further, Daines said, "One thing we could do is to stop the federal funding. Columbia [University] received $1.2 billion in federal funding last year, and UCLA nearly a billion dollars last year. The Ivy League schools are north of $500-$700 million, not to mention all the philanthropy. Now, some philanthropists are saying they're going to shut off donations if they don't get this right."

Speaking at a press breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor, Daines said that he and his fellow Republicans "would like to have some Democrats join us in full-throated condemnation."

He continued, "These are the same institutions that promote diversity and inclusion, except if you are a Jewish student and a Jewish professor. That's hypocrisy! We need moral clarity about what's going on on college campuses. It's a dangerous moment in U.S. history. We must stand up firm with full-throated rebuke and condemnation of what is happening with the hate and the violence against these Jewish students and Jewish professors."

Turning to politics, the NRSC chairman said he thought this "is going to be a problem for the Democrats. Whether this becomes a major issue in the fall remains to be seen … . We'll wait and see."

"The American people," Daines emphasized, "are just appalled at these images. I think we'll see what happens as we approach the fall. This could be a big problem for Democrats in August in Chicago [at the Democratic National Convention] but I'm guessing these same students who are pretty fired up right now on the campuses in May will be taking finals and going home pretty soon. And they'll be back in the fall.

"This could be a big problem for Democrats in the fall."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
Sen. Steve Daines said Republican candidates may soon begin calling for a cutoff of federal funding for colleges and universities that tolerate and encourage protests against Israel, and the issue could be a big one in the fall.
steve daines, antisemetism, jewish philanthropy, colleges
388
2024-19-03
Friday, 03 May 2024 05:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved