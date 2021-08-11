Will Maryland's Gov. Hogan Declare For Senate in November?

Although much discussion at the Republican National Committee meeting August 10-13 centered around the presidential election in 2024, there was also considerable talk among the 138-member RNC about the GOP’s prospects in their individual states.

Maryland’s National Committeewoman Nicole Ambrose told us “there are a lot of us who would love to see [GOP Gov.] Larry Hogan run for the Senate next year. He’d be a great choice against [Democratic Sen. Chris] Van Hollen.”

Hogan, who has also pondered a bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, is expected to make an announcement of his future political plans in November.

With his popularity still high after two terms and legally barred from seeking a third consecutive term, Hogan, 65, is easily the only Republican who can win in a state that last elected a Republican U.S. Senator in 1980.

“He’s very popular among Democrats and independents,” said Faith Loudon, carefully omitting that Hogan’s sometimes non-conservative stands have upset quite a few Republicans.

The governor, for example, was a “Never Trumper” in both 2016 and ’20 and recalled the Maryland National Guard from the U.S.-Mexico border to protest the Trump Adinistration’s family separation policy.

“He got 22 percent of the vote in Baltimore, which is a solidly Democratic city, in 2014 and 30.9 percent in ’18,” said Ambrose, a past national chairman of the Young Republicans.

“That speaks volumes about his electability.”

