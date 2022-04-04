11 Reasons Sarah Palin Can Win Alaska Race

With the news last weekend that Sarah Palin is filing for the seat of the late Republican Rep. Don Young in her native Alaska, the question is, Can she win?

Many observers of Alaska politics tell Newsmax she can emerge strongly from the special primary on June 11, which will choose four candidates from major or minor parties to compete in the special election Aug. 16.

Here's why:

1. Palin is the best known of the 51 candidates: The former governor and 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee has perhaps the most recognizable name in the field — with the possible exception of North Pole, Alaska City Councilman Santa Claus.

2. Palin can raise money: Palin's SarahPAC political action committee had donors from all 50 states, and she was for several years the most sought after speaker at Republican and conservative events. She presently has 4 million followers on Facebook and 207,000 on Instagram.

3. Palin is a national figure: Like the late Republican Reps. Sonny Bono of California and Jack Kemp of New York as well as press magnate William Randolph Hearst when he served in the House as a Democrat from New York, Palin's bid for the House would surely draw national attention and press.

4. Palin is the obvious national conservative: National conservative organizations seeking a candidate for whom to run independent expenditures can easily find one in Alaska in the upcoming special primary and election.

5. Palin is the iconic "anti-Biden": As someone who actually went head-to-head with Joe Biden in the 2008 vice presidential debates, Sarah Palin is a natural to take him on in the House and on Sunday talk shows.

6. Palin is the natural "anti-AOC": Conservatives will be drooling just thinking of the original "Grizzly Mama" going toe-to-toe with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other members of the leftist "Squad."

7. Palin revives the "religious right" in politics: Evangelical Christians, politically dormant for several years, are already excited about Palin's candidacy and "working the churches" throughout Alaska on her behalf.

8. The energy issue gives Palin an advantage: As governor, and before she joined her party's national ticket, Palin was calling for drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — ANWR — and warning that oil and gas dependence on foreign countries would lead to an energy crisis. Recent developments have vindicated that view.

9. Palin benefits from ranked-choice voting: As of this year, Alaska is the first state to have ranked-choice voting for all federal and state offices. Palin should be among the top contenders in the primary and special election and, with more Republicans than Democrats in the race, she should benefit from being the second choice of many supporters of Nick Begich III, CEO and founder of FarShore Partners, a global software development company; former State Sen. John Coghill; and other Republicans.

10. Palin is one of the most underestimated politicians: Republicans who know Palin well, from Alaska's former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell to former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele, agree that while she is dismissed by the national media and establishment Republicans, when she puts her mind to it — as in her unseating of the Republican governor in 2006 — she connects with people and wins.

11. Palin received Trump's endorsement: As one of the first national Republican figures to endorse Donald Trump and campaign for him, Palin was in a strong position to get the former president's endorsement — the "gold standard" for many conservative primary voters. And she got it.

