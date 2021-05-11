Big Tech Gears Up for All-Out War With Indiana AG

One month after Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita launched an investigation into whether the five "Big Tech" companies have intentionally limited consumers' access to certain content, the high-tech titans are gearing up for an all-out war.

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Twitter have all "lawyered up," Rokita told Newsmax, "in anticipation of our office using its full subpoena powers to get to the bottom of their manipulation and denial of information to consumers."

The Hoosier State's top law enforcement official left little doubt what he meant by this "manipulation" and "denial" of information.

"It's about ideology and it's very biased against conservatism," Rokita said without hesitation. "And in performing this deceptive act, 'Big Tech' is deliberately keeping certain information from consumers."

He specifically pointed to Amazon's decision in February of this year to remove from its lists "When Harry Became Sally: A Response to the Transgender Moment."

The book, co-authored by Ethics and Public Policy Center President Ryan T. Anderson and critical of the transgender movement, had been a best-seller in the category of Gay and Lesbian Civil Rights history.

Rokita also cited the example of Twitter and Facebook banning Donald Trump.

"When you make decisions based on ideology, you are keeping back certain information from the consumer," he said, "and that could be a deceptive act in Indiana law. Our investigation is meant to sort that out."

Rokita also singled out Vanita Gupta, recently confirmed to the number three position in the Biden Justice Department, as a malevolent figure in the cause of big tech censorship.

Gupta has allegedly met with executives of Facebook and Twitter to urge "more rigorous rules and enforcement," as she was quoted in a Time article.

Attorneys general in other states are beginning to contact Rokita and discuss possibly joining in the investigation of big tech.

"This is indicative of the nerve we hit," Rokita told us.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.