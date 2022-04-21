Republicans to Focus on 'Voter Integrity,' Not 'Voter Fraud' in 2022

Barely a week after the Republican National Committee adjourned their spring meeting, RNC members were still discussing "voter integrity" as one of the major themes to come out of their session in Memphis, Tennessee.

By "voter integrity," several RNC members told Newsmax, they mean "reform of the reforms" that many Republicans feel worked to the advantage of Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

In focusing on changes in the ways to cast votes, Republican Party chieftains subtly put some distance between former President Donald Trump and his cry of "election fraud" in 2020 and their own calls for "voter integrity" that would not permit questions such as those that emerged about the last election to come up in future contests.

The most-discussed "reform" was the widespread issuance of mail-in ballots and permitting absentee ballots without excuse nationwide two years ago.

In discussing the need for changes in voting, Maryland's Republican National Committeeman Dave Bossie emphasized that the bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform co-chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker in 2005 concluded: "Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud."

Underscoring the commitment of RNC members to voter integrity was their large turnout at screenings of Bossie's film "Zuckerbucks," about the role of liberal billionaire Mark Zuckerberg's $400-million plus in contributions to Democrat outlets in 2020, and author Dinesh D'Souza's motion picture "2000 Mules" about carriers of ballots (mules) as part of a vast voter harvesting scheme that is illegal in most states.

" 'Zuckerbucks' unveils the avalanche of 'dark money' which made the crucial differences in 5 states where 23,000 switched votes," California's GOP National Committee member Shawn Steel told us, "And that would have changed the outcome of the 2020 election."

Steel's view was seconded by New Hampshire's Republican National Committeeman Chris Ager, who concluded that "by the response to the two viewings, there appears to be significant support for the movies' views that coordinated illegalities occurred in several jurisdictions."

The RNC is expected to redouble its efforts in various states to crack down on voter harvesting, limit absentee voting to those with written excuses, and provide voter ID.

Last year, Republican-controlled legislatures in five states — Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — enacted packages that include some or all of these reforms.

"And all were vetoed by Democratic governors — of course," said Bossie, "And that's a pretty good reason we have to elect more Republican governors in November."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.