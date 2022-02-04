RNC to End All Support for Reps. Kinzinger, Cheney

Without a single dissenting vote, the Resolutions Committee of the Republican National Committee (RNC) agreed on Thursday night to “cease any and all support” for Republican Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and condemned their behavior on the Jan. 6 commission as “destructive to the institution of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Republican Party, and our republic.”

Old party hands told Newsmax that the language of the resolution, which will be taken up Friday by the 169-member RNC at its winter meeting in Salt Lake City (UT), is the harshest ever directed at a Republican office-holder in memory.

“This is far tougher than what I originally wrote and it really says it all about those two,” Maryland Republican National Committeeman Dave Bossie told Newsmax soon after the vote.

There had been considerable discussion before the meeting Thursday about crafting a resolution that called on Kinzinger and Cheney to be expelled from the House GOP Conference.

But instead of urging House members to do something many have so far been uncomfortable with doing, the RNC panel settled on the resolution that condemns Kinzinger and Cheney, “who have demonstrated with actions and with words, that they support Democrat efforts to destroy President Trump more than they support winning back a Republican majority [in Congress] in 2022.”

The Resolutions Committee specifically focused on the work of the two lawmakers as members of the Jan. 6 commission — “which include the committee’s disregard for minority rights, traditional checks and balances, due process and adherence to other precedent and rules of the U.S. House.”

The termination of support for Cheney and Kinzinger is not expected to have a major impact on either lawmaker; Kinzinger has already announced his retirement and Cheney, who faces a stiff primary challenge, has so far raised more money than any Republican House candidate this year.

