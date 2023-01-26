RNC Unsure About Revealing Names in Resolution Condemning Antisemitism

As the Republican National Committee began considering a resolution condemning antisemitism on Wednesday morning, there were questions about whether the final version should single out individuals by name for condemnation or simply condemn hatred for Jews outright.

According to the measure filed with the RNC's Resolution Committee by California National Committee member Shawn Steel, the measure would put the Republican Party's governing committee on record to "formally condemn, denounce, censure and oppose all forms of bigotry, racism, ethnic prejudice, religious intolerance, antisemitism, antisemitic statements, and any antisemitic elements that seek to infiltrate the Republican Party."

Steel's measure goes on to specifically condemn white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Ye (Kanye West), and commentator Milo Yiannopoulos for remarks they have made critical of Jews.

Also denounced in the proposed resolution are Democrat Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., both of whom have been highly critical of Israel and associated with antisemitic figures.

"It's fine with me," Michigan GOP National Committee member Dr. Robert Steele told Newsmax between sessions of the RNC Winter Meeting in Dana Point, California. "Antisemitism should be condemned," he stated.

"The division in this country is getting worse and we should condemn anything that is causing it," echoed Nevada State GOP Chair Michael McDonald.

But others, while supportive of the resolution, said they were reluctant to actually reveal some of the names in the initial draft.

One RNC member who requested anonymity told Newsmax that the measure's specific condemnation of Ye and Fuentes could be interpreted "as a backhanded condemnation of President Trump, who had dinner with both of them at his home in Mar-a-Lago and got lots of criticism for it."

Trump, a strong supporter of Israel as president, insisted after the dinner in November that Ye brought Fuentes along unexpectedly, that he had "never heard of" Fuentes, and that the white nationalist's views would "not have been accepted" had they been voiced in his home.

Virginia's National Committee member Patti Lyman told Newsmax she was "completely against antisemitism but a resolution should not name names of private citizens."

"I don't want to bring more publicity to them and their views at this point," she said. "Nick Fuentes is not party of our party."

Lyman added her feelings that Omar and Tlaib "should be named because they are public officials."

Asked whether the Resolutions Committee would consider making changes in the proposed resolution before it is voted on by the full committee Friday, Illinois National Committee member Richard Porter simply replied: "We'll discuss it."

