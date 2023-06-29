×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: regulations | epa | electricity | brainard
CORRESPONDENT

Biden Economic Adviser: Go Green to Avoid Higher Electricity Costs

John Gizzi By Thursday, 29 June 2023 05:03 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Compliance with the latest round of regulations on auto emissions and power plants by the Environmental Protection Agency will cost an estimated $910 million from 2023-2042, according to the Institute for Energy Research.

Once fully implemented, the Institute found, the new regulations will increase the cost of electricity by slightly more than 1%.

Asked about why the new rules make electricity more expensive, White House National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard told Newsmax that acceptance of new provisions would actually lower the cost of electricity.

"The goal of the administration is to bring energy costs down over time and make our energy source more sustainable with lower emissions during our transition to net zero," Brainard said.

Brainard, who spoke at a Washington, D.C., press breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor, said, "There's a host of provisions that — if American consumers take advantage of them — will lead to very large deductions."

The president's top economic adviser specifically named "credits [for] solar panels that will lead to hundreds of dollars for every family in saving; EV [electric vehicle] credits that will lead to hundreds of dollars for every family for years in terms of savings; [and] heat pump tax credits that will lead to those kinds of savings over that period of time."

As an alternative to compliance with the latest EPA regulations and the resulting higher cost of electricity, Brainard suggested what she called "a whole slew of incentives in the clean energy space for production and individual households."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
Compliance with the latest round of regulations on auto emissions and power plants by the Environmental Protection Agency will cost an estimated $910 million from 2023-2042, according to the Institute for Energy Research.
regulations, epa, electricity, brainard
249
2023-03-29
Thursday, 29 June 2023 05:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved