Reps. Payne, Posey Sure to Be Succeeded by Fellow Party Members

In the last 24 hours, there were two more open seats in the U.S. House. This brings to 53 the number of U.S. representatives either retiring, resigning, seeking another office, or, sadly, dying.

New Jersey Democrat Rep. Donald Payne Jr., died Thursday at age 65 after a long bout with colon cancer. The namesake son of the Garden State's first Black congressman is a certainty to be succeeded in his Newark-area seat by a fellow Democrat.

On Friday afternoon, Florida's veteran Republican Rep. Bill Posey announced that, at 76, he would not seek re-election. Posey cited, "circumstances beyond my control" that "require me to suspend my re-election campaign."

The eight-term incumbent's surprise decision came on the day of the filing deadline for the Sunshine State's primary. The almost-sure Republican nominee and Posey's near-certain successor is former State Sen. Mike Haridopolos, who, like Posey, is a stalwart conservative and ally of Donald Trump.

Haridopolos, who succeeded Posey in the state House, also served as the congressman's finance committee chairman in most of his congressional races.

"Mike was, and remains, my first choice to represent you, me, and our district in Congress," said Posey.

The 53 members leaving Congress is the largest exodus of incumbent U.S. representatives since 1992.

