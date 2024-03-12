Polish Foreign Minister to Pope: Ukraine Is Victim

Days after Pope Francis stunned the world with controversial comments suggesting Ukraine "raise the white flag" and "negotiate" with Russia, the Polish foreign minister fired a not-so-subtle retort.

"I thought the traditional Christian attitude was to appeal to the wrongdoer to repent and mend his ways," Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Sikorski was in Washington D.C., with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk for meetings with President Biden and other U.S. officials. Sikorski spoke to Newsmax at a press breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

"I suggested to the Holy Father that Putin should first withdraw from Ukraine before any negotiations," said Sikorski, who made the suggestion on social media platform X.

Sikorski added: "It's very important to know who is the aggressor and who is the victim."

Sikorski, who previously served as Poland's defense minister and a member of the European Parliament, used the breakfast as a forum to voice his frustration with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for failing to bring the supplemental appropriations bill containing $60 billion in aid to Ukraine to the House floor for a vote.

Sikorski said he planned to "repeat my appeal to Speaker Johnson to let it come to the floor for a vote. If the U.S. package does not arrive, Ukraine might be in difficulty."

Sikorski referred to Johnson's reputation as a devout Baptist, noting that "Russia persecutes non-Orthodox Christians, including Baptists. Ukraine is more tolerant than Russia."

