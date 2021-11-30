Pence Comes Out Full Force for Overturning Roe

Mike Pence started off Tuesday with a ringing call for the Supreme Court to overturn the 48-year-old pro-abortion Roe v. Wade decision.

In addressing an event sponsored by the pro-family Susan B. Anthony List, Pence fueled speculation that he would seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024 on a strong pro-family platform and make an appeal to the cultural conservative wing of his party.

"I’m Mike Pence and I’m pro-life," the former vice president told an overflow crowd at the National Press Club, using his standard introductory line when addressing pro-family gatherings.

Pence, who is reportedly considering a bid for president in 2024, made it clear he wants to corral the votes of abortion foes and cultural conservatives.

"I’m here to urge the United States Supreme Court to choose life," he said, saying that a decision favoring Mississippi’s Gestation Act (which bans abortions after 15 weeks) would overturn Roe.

This will lead, Pence declared, to "an era in which all human life is cherished and respected" and will restore the rule in which abortion is decided by "the people through their chosen representatives and not through nonelected judges."

Prior to the Roe ruling in 1973, abortion was decided exclusively by states. Pence is asking the court in no uncertain terms to make history by returning that authority to the states — underscoring the argument that abortion should be decided at the state level by elected representatives close to the people rather than the court in Roe that essentially ended state limitations on abortion.

In Pence’s words, "Americans are ready for an end to the judicial tyranny Roe v. Wade [and] ready to return to the people and their democratic representatives."

He also pointed out the recent success of the pro-life movement at the state level, since "38 states required parental consent, 26 states enacted mandatory waiting periods, and nearly all states passed laws permitting physicians to decline to perform abortions on religious grounds.

"To be pro-life is to be pro-adoption," Pence added, recalling proudly how he signed a law making adoption more available while governor of Indiana (2012-16).

In what could be a "sneak preview" of Pence on the stump in ’22, he recalled how Democrats used to voice personal opposition to abortion by saying it should be "safe, legal, and rare," — a phrased coined by Bill Clinton in his first run for president in 1992 and included in the platform of the Democratic Party from 1992-2004.

"Those days are over," said Pence, noting that many Democrats now say abortion is "necessary for population control, as the Chinese Communist Party does."

He noted that 47 out of 50 European countries limit abortions to less than 15 weeks — Italy and Ireland 12 weeks — which means, Pence opined, that the U.S.’ policy on abortion has "more in common with China and North Korea than Western Europe."

Pence’s position on abortion was made clear and without question in his speech Tuesday. What the court will do, and how it will affect his prospective run in 2024, remains to be seen.

